Inter Milan beat a D-tier team 11-0 in a closed internal teaching game, ending all warm-up matches for this summer’s training.

For example, Calhanoglu and Lukaku began to spark sparks. He sent three assists. Compared with set-piece assists, what made the coach more happy was that he fed the Belgian’s sports battle.

For example, Correa has continued the good performance of the summer training so far, and Mkhitaryan’s personal state has also rebounded significantly compared with a few weeks ago.

In addition, good news also came out of Inter’s “Flying Wings”: DiMarco and Gosens contributed assists, Dumfries scored, and Bellanova, the most inconspicuous of the four flying wings of the Nerazzurri, also won a Nice off-site news.

In the 352 system, the wingback is the position that consumes the most. For a team that often faces an intensive competition system, it is necessary to prepare 4 wingbacks who can play in order to support a season of hard work.

The many games during the coaching period of Conte and Inzaghi have proved that even some wing players with limited ability and qualifications can play a positive role as long as they are more physically fit, such as Biraghi, Damian, Di . Marco and more.

There are various indications that Inzaghi is inclined to make slight adjustments on the basis of last season, DiMarco plays more of a left-wing back, and Damian withdraws to the back line. If the plan remains unchanged, Inter Milan's four wingbacks in the new season will be: Gosens and Dumfries as the main force, DiMarco and Bellanova participating in the rotation. Since the summer training, DiMarco has been the Inter player in relatively best condition, and several hard-fought warm-up matches have all been rated the highest by Gazzetta dello Sport. However, Gosens has recovered from the injury, and after contributing an assist in the 11-0 game, he said: "I feel better and better. After the last injury kept me out for some time, I am now Feeling better. We're ready for the weekend and hope to do better." Mancini, who was interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport a few days ago, emphasized when talking about Inter Milan that Lukaku's return will significantly improve Inter Milan's combat effectiveness, which is no problem, but said that Perisic's departure will significantly reduce Inter Milan's combat effectiveness But not necessarily: "Perisic is indeed an outstanding player, but if Gosens can behave like the real Gosens, Inter Milan will not lose a lot of power." In a word, the Italian media believe that there will be a competition between DiMarco and Gosens in the left wing back position in the new season. The good state of the Italian international will help stabilize the basic set and the lower limit. If the German international gets rid of the injury, he will Responsible for raising the ceiling. Inter's right-wing back position, the competition will not be particularly fierce, at least it seems so. Dumfries returned to training late, but with the deepening of training, his physical condition is getting better and better. He has begun to show his power in recent warm-up games, and he also scored in the 11-0 battle. On the contrary, Bellanova, who participated in the training much earlier than Dunfer, has been "unobtrusive" in the preseason. Most of the goals and assists are in the closed teaching game of cruel food, and the open warm-up game with broadcast. , Most of his performances appear to be quite satisfactory, and there are not many bright spots. Therefore, the mention rate is not high, and the sense of presence is limited. Of course, this is not all bad, and the expectations of the players from all walks of life will not be too high, which will help him calmly pass the most critical running-in period. It's better than being "killed" by the media first and then "killed with a stick". Indeed, Bellanova seems to be the most inconspicuous of the Nerazzurri's four wings, but he also has some positive news. According to Italian media, Bellanova has been the target of Italian coach Mancini's close inspection before joining Inter Milan. One of the rising stars who may be drafted. This means that Inter Milan may have a new Italian international. Bellanova became famous very early, and was selected as the Italian national brand as early as 7 years ago. However, in these years, his development trend is somewhat similar to that of DiMarco: from U16 to U21, he has played more than 100 games in his country, and he has also played in the World Youth Championship and European Youth Championship, but he has never been able to reach adulthood. The door of the national team. One of the important reasons is that Bellanova, as a full-back/wing-back, has a strong desire to move forward, but sometimes kills and ignores the defense. Before the Italian team was under too much pressure, the coach would be extra cautious about using this type of player. But now Italy missed the World Cup, was forced to change blood, and the pressure is much less. This is the tragedy of Apennine football, but it has become an opportunity for Bellanova to ascend. At this time, he successfully joined the big team, which is undoubtedly "very timely". In any case, if Bellanova wants to jump on the bigger stage, he must improve his defensive ability, or in other words, his defensive attitude. As early as the beginning of his joining Inter Milan, Gazzetta dello Sport pointed out that if Inter Milan can help him improve his shortcomings, then this flying wing is likely to become the next player in Inter Milan's worth entering the soaring channel. Now, Bellanova in Inter Milan has not really been leaking, Mancini's "assist" may come first, which is undoubtedly what Inter Milan would like to see. Hope you guys can take the opportunity. He's only 22 and has room for improvement.

