New Korean Drama “Aima” Announces Starring Lineup: Lee Honey and Jin Sun-gyu Reunite

Netflix Announces New Original Drama “Aima” with Star-Studded Cast

Today, Netflix announced the launch of its new original drama, “Aima,” and unveiled the star-studded lineup. This exciting news has caught the attention of Korean drama fans worldwide.

“Aima” tells the story of the heated competition between “Hee-ran” and “Joo-ae” during the production of the movie “Aima,” which took Korea by storm in the 1980s. Set in the bustling Chungmuro neighborhood, which is known as the hub of the Korean film industry, this 20-episode drama aims to shed light on the challenges and struggles faced by actors behind the glitz and glamour of their success.

One of the main characters, “Zheng Xilan,” will be portrayed by the talented Honey Lee. Having played unique and funny characters in movies like “Chicken Squad” and “One the Woman,” Lee is expected to bring her acting prowess to her portrayal of the discerning and morally upright actress. Zheng Xilan is an exceptional contemporary actress who was ousted from the lead role in “Mrs. Aima” due to a disagreement with the producer.

Jung Hee-ran’s replacement, Shin Joo-ae, will be played by the rising star Bang Hyo-rim. Shin Joo-ae is an aspiring actress who has always dreamed of making it big. Initially working at a nightclub to make ends meet, she suddenly finds herself cast as the leading lady in “Mrs. Aima,” the most popular film in Chungmuro. Bang Hyo-rim, known for her performances in short films such as “Long Live Hell,” is expected to shine in her new role.

Joining them is Jin Sun-gyu, who has appeared in notable works like “Crime City” and “Chicken Can’t Lose.” Recently, he has garnered attention for his roles in popular dramas “Evil” and “Exorcist Noodle Shop 2.” In “Aima,” Jin Sun-gyu will play the role of Koo Jong Ho, a producer who will stop at nothing to survive in Chungmuro. He will make the controversial decision to select a new actor through a large-scale audition for the lead role.

Cho Hyun-cheol, known for his appearances in “DP: Deserter” and “Hotel Del Luna,” will portray Kok In-woo, a new director making his debut with “Mrs. Aima.” The character finds himself torn between various choices, adding to the intrigue of the plot.

The star-studded cast of Lee Honey, Bang Hyo-rim, Jin Sun-gyu, and Cho Hyun-cheol has garnered much attention from the audience. Fans are particularly excited about Lee Honey and Jin Sun-gyu’s reunion since their hilarious chemistry in “Chicken Can’t Lose.” In the past, the two actors have shared kissing scenes that sparked envy among viewers. However, in “Aima,” they are set to become bitter enemies. This unexpected twist has fans buzzing with anticipation.

Written and directed by Lee Hae-young, the mastermind behind “The Believer,” “Love Ma” is produced by The LAMP, known for its work on “I’m Just a Taxi Driver” and “I’m Not Afraid of English.” The drama will be released globally through Netflix, although the exact release date has yet to be announced.

Fans of Korean dramas can’t wait to witness the intense rivalry, love triangles, and behind-the-scenes secrets that will unfold in “Aima.” With its star-studded cast, captivating storyline, and talented production team, this drama is sure to become a hit among viewers around the world.

© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network

All Rights Reserved

