A Positive Message, co-created by PAM co-artist Cali Thornhill DeWitt in 2020, has now released the brand’s new series “A+4”, which was shot by photographer Imogene Barron in Los Angeles. The A+ (A Positive Message) series was born under the epidemic, aiming to share the contribution of PAM’s global creative community by delivering positive messages.

The “A+4” series revolves around topics such as community gardens, subconsciousness, garlic, positive vortexes, and the center of the universe, named “BLURB”. Community gardens are places where different people come together to grow, nurture, share food, and health ideas. Sweaters, T-shirts, pants, tote bags and other items are equipped with the words “Community Gardens”, and the swirl pattern has always existed in the design of the A+ series, representing that in the world of PAM, the sun is the center of the universe. In addition, the collection also features recycled clothing, with vintage T-shirts, hats and denim marked with the A+ Logo and given a second life.