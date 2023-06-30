Peek Inside People en Español’s 2023 ’50 Most Beautiful’ List: Shakira Tops the Charts

People en Español magazine has recently released its highly anticipated list of the ’50 Most Beautiful’ of 2023. As a departure from previous years, this edition of the prestigious list introduced different categories to celebrate diverse qualities and talents that make these celebrities extraordinary.

Titled ‘The eternal,’ ‘The tough,’ ‘The Amazons,’ and ‘The warriors,’ the list showcases luminaries from the realms of music, acting, television, and sports, reflecting the magazine’s dedication to acknowledging beauty and talent across numerous domains.

Leading the pack as ‘The Most Beautiful Woman’ is the Colombian superstar Shakira. Known for her charismatic stage presence and iconic music, Shakira has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. In an exclusive interview, the celebrated artist opened up about what beauty means to her and how she maintains her authenticity amidst the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

The list features a diverse array of captivating personalities. Joining Shakira in the spotlight are Maite Perroni, Rafael Amaya, Thalia, William Levy, Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo, Raul de Molina, Lili Estefan, Eva Longoria, Jacky Bracamontes, and Erick Elias. Each of them has made a significant impact and carved a niche for themselves in their respective fields.

In the category ‘Las Amazonas,’ described as “talented, free, brave, and self-confident,” a group of awe-inspiring women has caught the attention of People en Español. Karol G, Madison Anderson, Ana de Armas, Jennifer López, Ivy Queen, Nadia Ferreira, Mariana Varela, Fabiola Valentín, Claudia Martín, The Materialist, Tini, Aleyda Ortiz, and Alexia Putellas shine brightly as influential figures who inspire others with their achievements.

The list’s ‘Los duros’ category celebrates performers who have become household names, captivating audiences with their music and making an indelible impact on the industry. Dubbed as the artists who “make you feel, sigh, dance, and sweat,” notable figures include Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, Featherweight, Rauw Alejandro, Ozuna, Arcángel, Christian Nodal, Manuel Turizo, Lenny Tavárez, Ryan Castro, and Bizarrap.

Finally, ‘The Warriors’ category honors individuals who have fought tremendous battles throughout their careers. Adamari Lopez and Chiquibaby lead this group, followed by Francisca and Gennaro, Pepe Gamez, Maribel Guardia, Pedro Pascal, Becky G, Chiquis, Emmanuel Palomares, Arap Bethke, Diego Tinoco, Cristo Fernandez, and Carlos Vela. These resilient individuals have demonstrated their strength and determination, overcoming obstacles to achieve success.

People en Español magazine’s ’50 Most Beautiful’ list serves as a testament to the incredible achievements and captivating beauty of celebrities in various fields. The honorees inspire millions around the world and continue to push boundaries, demonstrating the power of talent, resilience, and self-confidence.

The complete list can be seen in a captivating video presentation that is sure to captivate readers and fans alike. As the magazine continues its rich tradition of celebrating beauty and talent, it sets the stage for another exceptional year in the entertainment industry.

