After the ‘Batgirl’ movie was canceled, directors Adil El Abi and Bilal Farah received support from multiple producers, including Kevin Feige, Edgar Wright and James Gunn. After the news broke, Feige emailed El Abi and posted the content on Instagram:

“What I want to tell you, my friends, is that we’ve been thinking about the two of you. It’s because of the good news of the marriage (congratulations!) and the bad news of Batgirl. For all your work and work on Ms. Marvel Proud of your participation! We can’t wait to see your next work and hope to see you soon.”

The news is in stark contrast to Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s statement that “Batgirl” was canceled.

Zaslav said: “We don’t launch any movie without it being ready. We don’t launch a movie for immediate benefit, we don’t, the point is, we don’t go for the kind of best we can do. Attitude. This is DC, we’re going to do better, and that’s what we’re after right now.”

Outside of the company, James Gunn, Edgar Wright, and “Batgirl” star Leslie Grace have appeared to show support for the “Batgirl” director.