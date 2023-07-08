Real Hype Creative Throws Spectacular Gatsby-Themed Birthday Party for Top American Internet Celebrities

Real Hype Creative Hosts Fabulous Gatsby-Themed Birthday Party for Dayna Marie and Alex Youmazzo

July 2, 2023, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA – Real Hype Creative, a leading creative agency, brought luxury and glamor to the realm of internet celebrities with a grand Gatsby-themed birthday party for renowned influencers Dayna Marie and Alex Youmazzo. The exclusive event, held at the prestigious Candela La Brea, attracted immense attention and gathered more than 200 well-known internet celebrities and social media influencers.

The highlight of the night was the special performances by famous American rappers Rich the Kid and Euro. Rich the Kid, a high-profile rapper and producer, combines elements of hip-hop, trap, and pop music in his dynamic compositions, winning the hearts of the younger generation with his unique voice. Euro, an emerging rap artist, has been making waves with his fluent singing style and unique creative talent. Having collaborated with Rich the Kid and other well-known artists, Euro brought his own flair to the party.

The duo’s performances were a delightful treat for the audience, showcasing their strengths in composition and performance. The vibrant musical compositions resonated with the younger generation, providing an exhilarating experience for everyone in attendance. Adding even more excitement to the night, international music superstar Akon made a surprise appearance, leaving the crowd in awe.

The party was a star-studded affair with the presence of top TikTok influencers, including Keemokazi, Swagboyq, Nathan Davis Jr., McKenzie Brooke, Emmy Combs, Sharukh Pithawalla, Joey Reed, and the birthday duo Dayna Marie and Alex Youmazzo. These influential personalities, who have millions of followers on their social media platforms, witnessed the unforgettable event and extensively reported it on their respective channels.

Real Hype, established in 2020 in Los Angeles, takes pride in its ability to change the way brands engage with consumers. Led by ByteDance, the agency combines the expertise of top Hollywood artists and online celebrity resources with the deep understanding of the Chinese and American markets. Real Hype offers tailor-made overseas omni-media channel brand marketing solutions, focusing on short video creative content, online celebrity marketing, original IP/brand incubation, event planning, and e-commerce live broadcasts.

Under the leadership of CEO Erica Yang, Real Hype has successfully completed financing and acquisition projects for several multinational cultural and entertainment companies. Yang, honored with the “National Innovation Outstanding Person Award” by Hurun Report and recognized as one of the “2022 Forbes Global Chinese Elite TOP100,” brings rich experience in multinational brand marketing and artist brokerage to the table.

Comprising a team of industry experts with cross-cultural backgrounds, Real Hype provides a wide range of services, including brand strategy, creative design, digital marketing, content creation, and event planning. The agency’s attention to detail and pursuit of excellence ensure that every project meets clients’ needs and goals, creating a distinctive experience.

Real Hype collaborates with Hollywood stars and top internet celebrities to deliver cross-cultural brand creative marketing and incubation services. With a strong lineup that includes the likes of Akon, Steve Aoki, and Foodgod, the agency’s customization capabilities cater to high-quality multi-vertical content marketing solutions. Real Hype maintains long-term relationships with over 1,000 influencers worldwide, including 172 influencers with a fan base of 10 million or more.

With a core competitive advantage in refined brand story content marketing planning, Real Hype revolutionizes the traditional e-commerce delivery model by incorporating star influencers and brand stories. Alongside creative content marketing, the agency offers brand incubation, peripheral products, and various projects involving IP incubation and internet celebrity marketing to create high-quality original content and maximize marketing results.

Real Hype’s commitment to comprehensive cross-border and cross-cultural marketing communication is exemplified by their participation in high-profile events such as the Hurun U30 Summit and the Segway Transformers joint product launch conference. By exploring the potential of Web 3 and AI, the agency aims to enhance its strategies and ideas, ultimately creating unique customer experiences and achieving commercial success.

Real Hype’s grand Gatsby-themed birthday party for Dayna Marie and Alex Youmazzo marked a milestone in the world of internet celebrities. The event brought together influential personalities, world-class performances, and a touch of luxury, creating an unforgettable experience for those fortunate enough to attend. As Real Hype continues to redefine the ways brands engage with consumers, the agency remains at the forefront of innovation and creativity in the industry.

