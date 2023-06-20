Realistic love movie “I love you!” “Revealing the new special edition interprets the truth of love and heals people’s hearts_Video_Han Yan_Courage

Original Title: Realistic Romance Movie “I Love You!” “Revealing the new special edition interprets the truth of love and warms people’s hearts

Sohu Entertainment News Today, directed by Han Yan, starring Ni Dahong and Hui Yinghong, starring Leung Ka Fai and Ye Tong, the reality-themed love movie “I Love You!” “Released the “Three Characters” special, and a group of creators shared their feelings and experiences about the three words “I love you!”, inspiring each of us to have the fearlessness of “I want to love you to the end of my life” with guts. The film won a good reputation in the previous world premiere and screening at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival. The film will be released nationwide tomorrow.

Do you say “I love you”?A movie that tells the true meaning of love

In the special edition of the film released today, the main creators jointly expressed their understanding and feelings for the three words “I love you!” “Would you say ‘I love you’?” When it comes to this question, several creators have different answers, either they are used to expressing love, or they are ashamed to say it, or they express and act ” The unity of knowledge and action”, and the film also gives the answer to this question. The “empty-nest old man” Chang Weijie (played by Ni Dahong) who is empty in the spiritual world has never said “I love you” in his life, but at the end of his life, he left the constraints of time and age and bravely admitted to Li Huiru (played by Hui Yinghong) Love, speak love; Xie Dingshan (played by Leung Ka Fai) and Zhao Huanxin (played by Ye Tong) support each other in their hard lives, and their love seems to be able to resist all wind and rain, and the shocking power reaches people’s hearts. Whether Chang Weijie gave Li Huiru a bracelet as a gift, or Xie Dingshan hobbled on the way home with his sick wife on his back, or the sincere and moving “I do” next to the wedding scene and the tears in his eyes. The affectionate confession “I love you” and “I love you” are not just three simple words, but also two pairs of late lovers who are not afraid of the shackles of reality, bravely rush to each other, and practice the love full of infinite affection with practical actions Promises and oaths.

As director Han Yan said: “What our film wants to express is the courage of each of us about love.” The film uses two passionate and beautiful white-haired love stories to encourage each of us, no matter what age we are, to have the courage to love from words. And the courage and motivation to express love in action!

Facing the fear of old age, the warm and warm background heals people’s hearts

The film still continues the director Han Yan’s previous work “Get Out!” For the philosophical thoughts and discussions on life issues in Mr. Tumor and Send You A Little Red Flower, the director responded to the fear of aging with the fiery purity of two twilight loves, combined with younger expressions, and even more so. It is to inspire each of us to still have the courage and guts of “I want to love you to the end of my life” even when we are old, so that such a heavy topic of life, old age, sickness and death, joys and sorrows contains an extremely healing and warm background.

