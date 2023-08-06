Recap: Logan Paul Defeats Ricochet and Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam

WWE presented an action-packed SummerSlam event on Saturday night in Detroit, Michigan. The evening was filled with intense matches and surprising outcomes that left fans on the edge of their seats.

In one of the standout matches, YouTuber Logan Paul proved his mettle by defeating Ricochet. With the help of a mystery person, Logan was provided with mitts to deliver a powerful blow to his opponent.

Another thrilling matchup saw Cody Rhodes emerge victorious against Brock Lesnar. Lesnar applied a Kimura Lock, but Rhodes managed to break free by using the ropes to his advantage. Rhodes then cleverly pushed Lesnar into an exposed corner, taking advantage of the situation. In a spectacular series of moves, Rhodes countered Lesnar’s F5 with three consecutive Cross Rhodes to secure the win. Despite the intense battle, the two competitors showed respect for each other after the match, with Lesnar shaking Rhodes’ hand, hugging him, and raising his hand to the crowd.

LA Knight made a triumphant return by winning the SummerSlam Battle Royal. The match came to a thrilling end when Knight eliminated Sheamus. Adding to the excitement, Omos made a surprise return during the fierce competition.

In a highly anticipated clash, Shayna Baszler emerged victorious over Ronda Rousey. Baszler succeeded in applying the Kirifuda Clutch, forcing Rousey to submit.

The Intercontinental Championship showdown between GHUNTER and Drew McIntyre was a true battle of endurance. After trading powerful blows, GHUNTER managed to gain the upper hand by hitting McIntyre on the top rope. He sealed his victory with a splash, clothesline, and powerbomb.

The World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor was nothing short of electrifying. Damian Priest made his presence felt during the match, adding an extra layer of intensity. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio also made their way to ringside, creating chaos. Rollins took advantage of the distractions, taking out Priest and Dom before making his way back to the ring. Balor fought valiantly, delivering impressive moves such as a slingblade, dropkick, and Coup de Grace. However, Rollins strategically used Priest’s briefcase as a weapon, ultimately securing the victory with his signature move, the Stomp.

In a shocking turn of events, Bianca Belair emerged as the new WWE Women’s Champion by defeating Asuka and Charlotte. However, her victory celebration was short-lived as IYO SKY made a surprise appearance alongside Bayley. SKY assaulted all three competitors with a briefcase and exchanged the Money in the Bank contract with Bayley.

In a stunning twist, IYO SKY then defeated Belair within seconds to become the new WWE Women’s Champion. SKY proudly celebrated the victory alongside Bayley and Dakota Kai.

The main event of the night saw Roman Reigns successfully defend his Universal Championship against Jey Uso. The match took an unexpected turn when Sikoa, Reigns’ cousin, interfered to aid Roman. However, Jey managed to catch Reigns off guard with an accidental Spear. As the tension escalated, Sikoa’s frustration became evident, leading to a distraction that allowed Jey to escape with Reigns through the barricade. In a heated moment, Jey attacked Sikoa, but his comeback was short-lived, as an unknown individual, revealed to be Jimmy Uso hidden under a hood, pulled Jey out of the ring. Jimmy delivered a kick to Jey, and Reigns finished him off in the ring for the ultimate victory.

SummerSlam definitely delivered a night of thrilling action and surprising developments, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in the WWE saga.

