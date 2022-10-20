On October 7, 2022, Dover Street Market Beijing in Beijing’s Sanlitun North District ushered in the last day of business, and the store officially closed after the end of the day’s business. Following this, IT opened a new store in the North District of Sanlitun, and BAPE, which was originally located in DSM Beijing, moved out and opened an independent store. According to internal sources, DSM Beijing will also officially relocate to Building 1, Yard 269, Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing on November 5.

From the opening of IT Beijing Market to the current migration of Dover Street Market Beijing, the trendy stores in Beijing have also been changing in the past 12 years.

year 2010

Taking the opportunity of its brand BAPE to enter Beijing, IT Group joined hands with Comme des Garçons CEO Adrian Joffe and Comme des Garçons founder and designer Rei Kawakubo to build a four-storey IT Beijing based on Dover Street Market London in the northern district of Sanlitun. Market. Since then, the IT Group has continued to deploy in Taikoo Li Sanlitun, and its block-style shopping mall model has been replicated all over the country. In the same year, in Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng District, 5 kilometers away from Taikoo Li, Sanlitun, the fashion buyer Triple-Major opened its first store. It was also one of the earliest buyers in China to introduce cutting-edge design brands from various countries.

2012

Sanlitun is already the leading fashion business district in Beijing. IT opened the first HOODS store in the mainland area at the basement level of the North District of Sanlitun, which sold NEIGHBORHOOD and WTAPS together. At the same time, it also opened a BEAMS BEIJING Beijing store in the southern district. DETONATE BEIJING, which opened in the Drum Tower area of ​​Beijing, is the first store to bring Yuanzu-level street brand fuct to Beijing. At the same time, the store also sells STUSSY, The Hundreds, MISHKA and other brands, as well as limited edition SOFUBI dolls and trendy toys. Onkit and Nicky from Hong Kong, China opened a fashion buyer shop ANCHORET in Nanluoguxiang. Then, due to the commercial atmosphere of the area, they decided to move to Sanlitun in 2014. Located on the ground floor of a residential building around Taikoo Li, ANCHORET is owned by This has come to more people.

year 2013

Taikoo Li Sanlitun has undergone the first upgrade and transformation, with “trend” as the core to promote the development of the entire commercial project. The French Galeries Lafayette Group and IT Group opened China‘s first flagship store “Beijing Lafayette Department Store” in Beijing. It is located at the intersection of Xidan North Street and Lingjing Hutong in the commercial center of Beijing. The building is six stories high. Bringing a number of international first-line brands.

Year 2014

10 Corso Como’s fifth concept space in the world is stationed in Beijing SKP, which is full of luxury brands. It covers an area of ​​1,100 square meters and brings together the world‘s most cutting-edge gallery exhibitions, books, fashion, shoes, design home, fragrance and accessories and other brands. , high-end jewelry brands and top Italian restaurants and bars; in addition, Beijing Yintai Center also welcomed the first overseas store of MR.GENTLEMAN; Carhartt WIP, which is operated by IT Group, also opened the first independent store in mainland China in Taikoo Li, Sanlitun.

2015

JUICE, founded by Edison Chen, opened its second store in Taikoo Li South District, Sanlitun. Because of Edison Chen’s appeal, it became one of the most popular trendy shops at that time. The Triple-Major Beijing store was relocated to Yangmeizhu Xiejie and won the Best Retail Store in the World in the “WeAr Retail Awards” in 2017. In the same year, SKP began to build a professional buyer team and brand operation management team. And successively opened a self-operated buyer collection store SKP SELECT and a home buyer store SKP HOME SELECT on the B1 floor and the 5th floor.

2016

The third NikeLab store in Greater China entered IT Beijing Market and was named “NIKELAB DSM PEK”; MADNESS opened a store in Taikoo Li South District, Sanlitun; Off-White™ opened its first store in mainland China in Galeries Lafayette Beijing; In August of the same year, after ending the operation of MESS BEIJING, Ji Ming opened a SOULGOODS store on Sanlitun South Road, directly opposite Taikoo Li, Sanlitun. With the experience and resources accumulated over the years in the fields of sneakers and street trends, SOULGOODS soon became It has become a trendy base with unique culture in Beijing.

2017

Following the Galeries Lafayette in Beijing, Off-White™ opened its first flagship store in Sanlitun North District, and Virgil Abloh personally created a new space for the store; ANCHORET moved into Taikoo Li North District due to policy and other reasons, entering a higher exposure The store has also tried to add different styles of brands and more diversified product categories; Niansan SNEAKER Shanghai store has settled in Beijing one year after its opening. It is located in Taikoo Li South District of Sanlitun, and there are many local sneaker stores. flags were erected. On the other hand, 10 Corso Como, which suffered a serious loss, had to leave Beijing SKP sadly.

2018

After 8 years of “testing” of the cooperation between the two parties and observation of the Chinese market, the IT Beijing Market was officially reset and renamed Dover Street Market Beijing. IT continued to be responsible for daily operations and management, and DSM grasped the overall creativity. direction. The official landing of Dover Street Market has added a fashionable landmark with international influence to Beijing. As China‘s streetwear market continues to heat up, there have been large and small resale shops selling Supreme and other streetwear brands, as well as street brand collection stores with regular agents, around Sanlitun. Among them, Shen Yifan, who made his fortune from online business, opened DECADES in the aisle between the south and north areas of Taikoo Li, Sanlitun in 2018, and gradually developed his own brand. SOULGOODS extends from the Sanlitun business district and opens a second brick-and-mortar store in Beijing’s 798 Art District.

2019

SKP-S, an immersive shopping center newly built by SKP, officially opened. The entire shopping center focuses on the theme of the future in terms of space language and design, and is led by the space design team of GENTLE MONSTER. As for the store, in addition to the exclusive space of Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Cartier, Balenciaga, CELINE, FENDI, Rick Owens, Stone Island and other brands, there is also a constantly changing Pop-Up area, which has brought THE CONVENI one after another. , “NIHAO sacai”, AVENUE & SON, OUR LEGACY, Archive Editions, MADSTORE and other limited-time stores. The “sudden rise” of SKP-S has undoubtedly had a certain impact on the trend status of Sanlitun, and this successful model has also been extended to Xi’an SKP-S.

2020 – 2021

The stagnation brought about by the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to many stores, but it has also provided some new opportunities. The Chinese trendy brands Randomevent (2020) and ROARINGWILD (2021), which made their fortunes online, have successively opened offline stores in Sanlitun.

2022

In the throes of experiencing a sharp drop in income, Taikoo Li Sanlitun is undergoing adjustments. The northern district will re-introduce more luxury brand flagship stores, while the southern district will upgrade the configuration of the original stores or move into stores that attract enough people, such as from GENTLE MONSTER (originally located at UNIQLO) in the north area moved to the south area, and opened the world‘s largest flagship store with three floors above and below, covering over 1,330 square meters; Stüssy’s second store in mainland China opened in the south area this month The official opening… In addition, JUICE Beijing and Popcorn, a trendy buyer shop in Hong Kong, China, have both withdrawn and stopped operations due to their own internal operational reasons.

It is worth mentioning that ANCHORET, which is still located in Taikoo Li North District of Sanlitun, brought the first domestic large-scale pop-up event by Korean creative unit 다다 DADA. The first stop was a laundry shop in Beijing Hutong Alley. It will land in cities such as Shanghai. On the upcoming November 5th, when DSM Beijing officially settles in Wangfujing Street, a long-established business district in Beijing, it may bring another new scene.

As early as the 1990s, Beijing’s trendy cultural atmosphere has begun to plant seeds, and the persistence and growth of local trend culture enthusiasts have laid the foundation for local trend culture: Guo Yu opened the earliest special sales campaign. The shoe store – Yaxin Sports, this sneaker store has become the totem of Beijing sneaker culture; the stores Upward and MESS BEIJING that Ji Ming ran before opening SOULGOODS are indelible memories of the early generation of local fashion lovers One…On the other hand, when fashion practitioners and fashion groups from Hong Kong bring their accumulated fashion resources and their own experience to Beijing, they are undoubtedly promoting the construction of Beijing’s trendy cultural atmosphere.

For these trendy stores in Beijing, it is not only a gathering place for people, but also a place where culture and creativity emerge. It may also bring new ideas, new talents to the entire creative industry, or even change the face of the city.

In the trend and fashion sector, under the current strength of Shanghai and the new emergence of Chengdu and even Qinhuangdao, Beijing, an “ancient” trendy cultural gathering place, seems to be “compared”, but when we review its When trendy stores change, it is not difficult to find that the trendy resources and cultural heritage accumulated over the years in Beijing are still a battleground for military strategists.