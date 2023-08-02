Sacai and Blue Bottle Coffee Collaborate for Limited-Time Coffee Station in Shanghai

sacai and Blue Bottle Coffee Collaborate for Limited-Time Mini Coffee Station in Shanghai

In celebration of the opening of the new sacai store in Taikoo Li, Qiantan, Shanghai, and the release of the city-limited series, sacai has partnered with Blue Bottle Coffee to launch a special summer drink service. Building on their previous collaboration in Tokyo last year, the two brands have come together to create a mini coffee station featuring the iconic logos of both parties.

The mini coffee station is located in front of the sacai store in Taikoo Li and offers customers a unique experience. The station incorporates the distinctive elements of sacai and Blue Bottle Coffee, resulting in a simple yet stylish design. The highlight of the collaboration is the limited-time drink, sacai-blueberry cold-extracted sparkling water. Made from a base syrup of blueberry berries and refreshing cold brew coffee, the drink is enhanced with champagne vinegar and garnished with colorful flowers. This combination creates a drink that not only delights the taste buds but also delivers a visually pleasing experience.

The mini coffee station is open for a limited period of seven days, from August 1st to August 7th. Customers can visit the station between 15:00 and 20:00 daily to enjoy the unique sacai-blueberry cold-extracted sparkling water and immerse themselves in the fusion of fashion and coffee.

In addition to this collaboration, sacai has also launched an exclusive city-limited T-shirt to commemorate the opening of their stores in Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai, and Mixc Shenzhen Bay. The T-shirt features the names of the cities, “Shanghai” and “Shenzhen,” in different colors on the front, while the reverse side showcases the sacai logo. This design embodies sacai’s signature mix and match art style, offering customers a chance to own a piece of limited-edition fashion.

The partnership between sacai and Blue Bottle Coffee brings together the worlds of fashion and coffee in a unique way. By combining their distinctive aesthetics, the two brands have created an experience that is not only pleasing to the eye but also tantalizes the taste buds. Fashion and coffee enthusiasts alike can look forward to this exciting collaboration and indulge in the exclusive offerings available at the mini coffee station in Shanghai.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

