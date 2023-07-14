Santiago Cafiero: “How are they going to compare Cristina with Patricia Bullrich?”

Given the criticisms made by the Larretista sector of the pre-candidate for president of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrichwhere they compared it with Cristina Kirchner because of the similarity of “all or nothing” proposed in his campaign spot, with the “lets go for everything” Kirchnerista, from the ruling party they rejected the suggestion. “I don’t know what the opposition is up to, but they are with enough ravingssaid the chancellor santiago cafiero.

“I do not accept under any point of view that they compare it Patricia Bullrich with Cristina, it’s a complete absurdity. Cristina Kirchner can testify to what she has done in politics all these years as president, leading a virtuous process that generated jobs and quality of life for Argentines,” Cafiero stressed.

In dialogue with the program “Let People Believe”of Splendid AM990the pre-candidate for national deputy of Unión por la Patria compared the inmates: “While they are in a race to see how they disqualify each otherBypassing certain codes of political coexistence, we are working to bring solutions to the Argentines”.

Everything that is known about the intervention in the Patricia Bullrich foundation for accounting irregularities

“We have to work to solve the daily problems of Argentines. We believe in what we do and we are better, but I am not unaware of the problems that still exist. We roll up our sleeves and work,” the national official emphasized in relation to the current context.

Within this framework, the Minister of Foreign Relations explained: “As chief of staff, from the first DNU I understood that management had to be worked on. I believe in the coherence of the programs that we were putting out. Although there were times when there was no necessary understanding, at one point there was, and cohesion is essential.”

Cafiero rejected the comparisons and defended the Massa-Rossi formula

“Cohesion is essential. Today we have a powerful formula, like that of Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi, and a well-aligned government”, Cafiero postulated and added: “We can demonstrate everything we did. When we arrived, 4,000 homes had been delivered and today we are delivering more than 120,000. They are real, concrete, tangible data.”

Finally, the chancellor sentenced: “Having reached a synthesis formula generates much more enthusiasm and hope in what is the fuel of Peronism, which is its militancy”.

Larretismo comparisons: Does Bullrich look like Cristina?

Although the pre-candidate for president Horacio Rodríguez Larreta declared: “I never criticized nor are they going to listen to me offend anyone from Together for Change”. From their space they have disapproved the message of their competitor in the internal, for their campaign spots.

The former president of PRO, for her part, went out on the field with everything. In her spot, she stated that “if it’s not everything, it’s nothing”, which, due to the current context of the country, will not be enough with a “good administrator”, nor with “dialogue and consensus” to solve problems. “Here nothing is as it should be and it will take a lot of strength to recover the order we lost,” Bullrich said.

“I propose a different path, that of facts. the way of wanting impose the changes to the blows It led us to inflation, insecurity and frustration”, replied Rodríguez Larreta. However, he avoided commenting too much.

In her spot, Patricia Bullrich stated that “if it’s not everything, it’s nothing”

On the other hand, Silvia Lospennato, pre-candidate for deputy for the province of Buenos Aires, questioned: “If we have been saying for a long time that Cristina Kirchner’s ‘let’s go for everything’ is an anti-democratic and threatening phrase, we cannot agree with the ‘all or nothing’. We do not believe that the verbal violence of any kind generates anything positive for the citizens,” Lospennato told Clarion.

Waldo Wolff, Secretary of Public Affairs of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, added comparisons: “There is a fanatic sector of our space, the hardest, that It looks a lot like Kirchnerism and who considers that if one thinks differently it is a enemy“.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta vs. Patricia Bullrich: one suffers, the other has fun

In addition, Miguel Ángel Pichetto, the first candidate for national deputy on Larreta’s list, questioned Bullrich’s campaign ad. “All or nothing seems to me a concept not suitable for the democratic system. If we were in the Sierra Maestra or in the uprising in Nicaragua, look how Ortega ends up too. I don’t believe in that, you have to be careful with words, ”he said in an interview with radio with you.

The answer was not long in coming, since from the space of Patricia Bullrich they questioned the statements harshly: “Three days ago They have been calling us fascists and violent. When we answer to locate them they don’t like it. They are like children, who throw the stone and hide their hand”, they affirmed in communication with Clarion.

