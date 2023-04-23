SEVENTEEN’s new album pre-sales exceeded 4.64 million copies, creating a new historical record- China Entertainment Network

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, according to Korean media reports, the current pre-sales of the boy group SEVENTEEN’s new album exceeded 4.64 million copies, creating a new historical record, which once again confirmed the high popularity of the group.

According to reports, SEVENTEEN’s ‘FML’, which will be released on April 24, has set a new record with more than 4.64 million pre-sales at home and abroad. This once again proves the high popularity and influence of the group, and the purchasing power of fans continues to rise.

It is reported that this brand new data not only far surpasses the 2,067,769 copies of SEVENTEEN’s 4th full-length album “Face the Sun”, but also sets a new record for the highest pre-sales of K-POP albums in the past. In this way, Seventeen, who has shown a new record in advance and showed a unique pace, will be paying attention to what kind of milestone this mini 10th album will set.