Shanghai Pudong Shangri-La x Karl Lagerfeld pay tribute to fashion legend: Karl Lagerfeld

(For immediate release) April 27, 2023, Shanghai, China——From now until June 11, Shanghai Pudong Shangri-La will cooperate with fashion legend “Lafayette” brand Karl Lagerfeld at Jade 36 Bar Performing the afternoon tea and special cocktails of “Paying Tribute to Classic Crossover Presentation”, we invite you to join us on the modern stage of black and white.

Shanghai Pudong Shangri-La Jade 36 Bar is one of the unique iconic bars in the downtown area of ​​Shanghai. The joint afternoon tea with Karl Lagerfeld was created by French executive chef Olivier Pistre, who integrated French romance into desserts, and then inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s fashion creations, aiming to pay tribute to this fashion icon. Added his own unique style and aesthetic concept in the creation. The desserts and snacks of this afternoon tea are all integrated with Karl Lagerfeld’s design elements, allowing customers to discover the beauty of details while tasting delicious food.

French executive chef Olivier Pistre specially interpreted the afternoon tea into a French dining experience. The “tribute to classic cross-border presentation” afternoon tea includes appetizers, wine pairings, desserts, sandwiches, etc. Appetizers include sea urchin, yuzu fish flower jelly, gin milk foam, etc.; wine pairing snacks made of high-quality ingredients such as caviar, cod, and cheese are unique and evoke a romantic French style; Sexy black and white tones and trendy images are integrated into the design of afternoon tea desserts, including French passion fruit macaron, pecan dark chocolate mousse, sea salt caramel white chocolate mousse, etc., presenting a double enjoyment experience of visual and taste.

At the same time, Emerald 36 Bar launched 3 cocktails at the same time: including casual classics, “Rock Chic” with a slightly modern and rock edge, “Fashion Icon” sharing Parisian style with the world, and “Iconic Irony” which is playful and disturbing the world “. Each cocktail has its own personality, carefully developed and prepared by professional bartenders at Emerald 36 Bar, bringing guests a tasteful experience.

Rock Chic, the main style is: casual and classic, with a slightly modern and rock edge. It is a cocktail that combines Karl Lagerfeld’s classic style. Inspired by Karl’s timeless black and white tones, this classic martini features rich Captain Morgan Gold Rum, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Bols Brown Cocoa Liqueur, and caramel syrup, perfect for dessert Enjoy together.

“Fashion icon” (Ikonik Karl), inspired by Parisian style, aims to share French elegance to the world. The recipe uses roasted dried pineapple and champagne, along with the complex fruit aromas of Lillet Blanc, to create a rich and full-bodied drink. In terms of presentation, a slice of grilled pineapple is added to the cocktail, like a top hat for an elegant French woman, modern and exquisite. This wine is perfect with seafood and goes well with Amuse Bouche in afternoon tea.

“Ikonik Ironik” (Iconik Ironik), which is playful and world-challenging. The formula uses Napoleon VSOP cognac, Boss blackcurrant liqueur and fresh lime juice to form a layered cocktail with a sour and refreshing taste. The challenging name and colliding wine materials symbolize the tribute to those who pursue innovation and breakthrough. This cocktail is more suitable to be enjoyed with red meat, such as ham in afternoon tea.

The Metropolitan Museum of New York previously announced that the 2023 MET GALA will be held on May 1, and the theme will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” to pay tribute to the deceased designer. We invite you to enjoy this fashion event and explore Karl Lagerfeld’s profound influence on fashion.

Themed afternoon tea is priced at RMB 788 per set, suitable for two persons, including 2 themed cocktails. Themed cocktails are priced at RMB 118 per glass. The above prices are in RMB, subject to 10% service charge and the current government tax rate.

Emerald 36 Bar is located on the 36th floor of the Zijin Building. Afternoon tea business hours: every Friday to Sunday from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm; the bar operates from 5:00 pm to 1:00 am every day. For enquiry, please contact Catering Reservation Center (86 21) 6882 8888 ext. 6888.

