(Ma Rongling/Text) On the evening of August 20th, the SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth Festival Women’s Night Concert and Annual Awards Ceremony of the SNH48 GROUP 10th anniversary series of activities, “The Feelings Here Are Unique”, came to a successful conclusion in Guangzhou. In the end, SNH48 Shen Mengyao’s work “Prophecy” won the Gold Award for Influential Member of the Year and the QUEEN Honor of the Year’s Peak Popularity. SNH48 Duan Yixuan’s “Gravity” and SNH48 Yuan Yiqi’s “Battle Cry” won the Silver and Bronze Awards for Influential Member of the Year. Putting on the red cape and crown, Shen Mengyao cried with joy, and even more domineeringly said: “Thank you to everyone who looks up to me on my idol path, I will tell you, you have not missed the mark!”

Shen Mengyao, Yuan Yiqi’s solo performance is super-beautiful, and Sun Rui helps show her superior stage performance

On that day, nearly 200 members from the four major groups SNH48 (Shanghai), GNZ48 (Guangzhou), BEJ48 (Beijing) and CKG48 (Chongqing) witnessed and participated in this glorious night together. At 17:48, with the three report singles “Hua Rong”, “The Fictionist” and “The Last Frame of the Comic” appearing on the stage in turn, the concert officially kicked off. The members of the last TOP48 handed in the growth answers to the audience and friends with their wonderful performances. Afterwards, nine teams from the four regiments of SNH48, GNZ48, BEJ48 and CKG48 took the stage and performed their representative works.

The group performance came to an end, and the Unit session kicked off. Yuan Yiqi made his debut with his single “Water Vapor”, with a top hat, boots, and a suit, and A and sassy; then Song Xinran and Wang Xiaojia performed “Mandala”; Xu Yangyuzhuo joined hands with Wang Yi, Zhang Xin, and Zhang Qiongyu “Matchstick” presented; Shen Mengyao’s solo single “Whisperer”, the typhoon is very stable, and the expression management is precise, especially the final ending scene is so beautiful; Duan Yixuan, Zuo Jingyuan, Fei Qinyuan jointly brought “Hunting”. “Dream”; Yang Bingyi, Zhou Shiyu, Chen Ke, Tang Lijia tacitly cooperated with “Swan” one after another, and the six unit songs of different styles once again proved the multi-faceted plasticity and strength of the members.

Sun Rui, a two-time youth festival champion and celebrity hall artist, also came to the scene, bringing the original single “Wait”, showing off a small waist, long legs, a super body proportion, and a beautiful double-sided stage style. The superior stage performance makes people amazed.

Shen Mengyao ranked No. 1 domineeringly shouting that Fei Qinyuan became a “little crying bag” crying and lying on the ground

After nearly two months of work review, “Prophecy” sung by SNH48 Shen Mengyao finally won the Gold Award for Influential Member of the Year, and Shen Mengyao was crowned the QUEEN honor for the first time. “Gravity” sung by SNH48 Duan Yixuan won the Silver Award for Influential Member of the Year. The Bronze Award for Influential Member of the Year was won by “Battle Cry” sung by SNH48 Yuan Yiqi. In addition, the works “End of the Night”, “Guardian”, “Imperfect” and “The Future Will Come” sung by SNH48 Wang Yi, SNH48 Zhou Shiyu, GNZ48 Zheng Danni, and SNH48 Yang Bingyi won the annual outstanding member award.

Putting on a red cape and a crown, Shen Mengyao revealed that she had prepared three speeches according to different rankings. After winning the first place, she tore up the other two manuscripts handsomely and said with excitement, “Thank you everyone for letting me wear red today. The cape, won the gold award, and got the real queen, thank you! We are all amazing people. We are not alone, the world is very big, and because of each other, we have become the most powerful person in each other’s hearts. Each Those who have worked hard should not be denied, and everyone who has worked hard for their dreams deserves to be praised. Those condescending and vicious voices are useless! My existence is to give you more strength and make you believe You may seem small and looked down upon by others, or you have just encountered setbacks in some things, please don’t give up, please firmly believe that you are strong enough.” Shen Mengyao happily expressed her heartfelt feelings to the fans, and shouted domineeringly: “Thank you for everyone Those who are on the path of my idol and who look up to me, I will tell you, you are not wrong! Thank you for moving me throughout the summer.” She choked up as she spoke, and she even cried with joy while sitting on the championship seat. .

After winning the third place, Yuan Yiqi spoke a new way to “promote” himself, which was very cute, “I think I can sing quite well, and I also write small songs, and they are not bad. I hope more jobs will come to me in the new year. .” Fei Qinyuan, who won the 16th place last year, dropped to 24th this year. She was emotionally broken during her speech and burst into tears. After that, she cried and fell on the ground, causing people to feel distressed. Song Xinran and Xu Yangyuzhuo, who were still in the “Shen Qi” last year, dropped out of the top ten this year, which is surprising.

It is reported that SNH48 Shen Mengyao, SNH48 Duan Yixuan and SNH48 Yuan Yiqi, whose works have won the Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards of Influential Members of the Year, will hold their own personal birthday FAN MEETING and shoot personal custom fashion blockbusters and personal PVs. The corresponding offline advertisements and Online personal promotion will also be implemented as soon as possible.

