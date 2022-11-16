November 15, 2022 bySNH48Shen Mengyao, SNH48 Duan Yixuan, SNH48 Yuan Yiqileading the way“Silk Road” MVofficially launched. This is also the first blockbuster MV created by Siba Media using XR and other cutting-edge production technologies after the transformation of Siba Media into an immersive interactive social metaverse oriented to the WEB3.0 and XR Internet era-Meita Metaverse, showing a magnificent new The visual spectacle of Guochao Western Regions.

As a report of the 2022 SNH48 GROUP Annual Youth Ceremony, this MV gathers members of the TOP16 “Starlight Group” SNH48 Shen Mengyao, SNH48 Duan Yixuan, SNH48 Yuan Yiqi, SNH48 Wang Yi, SNH48 Zhou Shiyu, GNZ48 Zheng Danni, SNH48 Yang Bingyi, SNH48 Zuo Jingyuan , GNZ48 Zeng Aijia, GNZ48 Chen Ke, SNH48 Song Xinran, SNH48 Xu Yang Yuzhuo, SNH48 Zhang Xin, BEJ48 Huang Yici, SNH48 Han Jiale, and GNZ48 Zhu Yixin. The popular members of the three groups worked together and devoted themselves to the creation and preparation of this work.

At the beginning of the MV, Shen Mengyao and his party, who were attracted by mysterious legends, appeared in the wind and sand, wanting to explore the traces of ancient legends along the Silk Road. Under the hurricane, she broke into an imaginary world and met the goddess who guards the lake “Taize” played by a member of SNH48. And this lake named “Taize” in the desert has the sacred power to travel through the afterlife. Thus, an adventure of discovering the truth and awakening memories in the desert begins.

Shen Mengyao plays two roles, leading the presentation of the legendary goddess

The entire MV is presented from the perspective of Shen Mengyao. She not only played the role of the girl from the Western Regions who wore a red dress and a pearl veil in the opening scene, but also played the role of Taichu, the head of the goddess. The white tulle dress floats in the wind and sand, and the magnificent headdress shines in the light, showing the elegant visual beauty of a goddess.

In order to better present the script, the main creative team also set up exclusive character biographies for the other 15 SNH48 GROUP members, and produced exclusive clothing based on the characteristics of the characters. Duan Yixuan plays Wujiu, the goddess who can transform into a black crow and is in charge of the undead. The sharp eyes in the MV are impressive. Yuan Yiqi plays Zaichen, the goddess who is in charge of the memory of living beings, and her free and easy posture sitting sideways on the stone platform is magnificent.

In addition, the goddess Ganlu in the sea of ​​flowers played by Wang Yi, the goddess Bixu who is surrounded by water waves played by Zhou Shiyu, the goddess Yulu who is in charge of cause and effect played by Zheng Danni, the goddess book in charge of punishment played by Yang Bingyi, and other TOP16 members. Goddesses also showed their beautiful demeanor in the MV.

Against the background of the ethnic minority-style dance skirts, the group dance part is more like neon clothes, charming and gorgeous, not only presenting the rare exotic beauty of the members, but also presenting the meticulous artistic pursuit of the entire MV.

XR and other cutting-edge technology blessings present a new national trend

In addition to the careful preparation of the members’ personal service, the production of the entire MV is even more exhaustive. The MV of “Silk Road” is jointly created by top domestic teams in terms of vision, art, and special effects. It adopts real-time rendering XR technology, combines desert foreground and giant art installations, and uses UE4 Unreal Engine to construct the scene, which truly restores the vast desert scenery. , realized the large and complex, exquisite and realistic scene modeling, brought epic-level visual effects presentation, and created a new national tide desert visual style that is both real and illusory.

During the filming, the production team specially used a super-large LED curved screen with a width of 35 meters and a height of 10 meters to show the 16 participating members’ dancing postures in the Western Regions, turning left and right, and dancing like wind. Whether it’s the vast desert with the setting sun, or the dark red wasteland with strange rocks, or the majestic Phoenix Temple, all kinds of realistic and fantastic scenes make people feel like they are in the movie screen, bringing a feeling beyond the MV. audiovisual experience.

Presenting Siba’s ten-year pioneering road, more works are waiting to be announced

The sound source of “Silk Road” was jointly created by Yan Muchen, the chief producer of Chromosome Entertainment, and the Siba music team. It is majestic and far-reaching. The theme of “Silk Road” not only represents the important historical symbol of the Silk Road, but also coincides with Siba Media’s industry pioneering road in the past ten years. And this MV itself also condenses the creative heritage accumulated by Siba Media in the past ten years, and interprets the spirit of technological exploration looking to the future.

In addition to the official version of the MV, the “Silk Road” dance version of the MV will be officially released on November 22. At that time, the beautiful dance carefully rehearsed by the members will be completed. And SNH48 Shen Mengyao’s personal MV “Oasis” created based on the prequel of “Silk Road” will also meet with you as soon as possible. At that time, there will be a richer development and more three-dimensional shaping of Shen Mengyao’s goddess role.

I believe that the full-hearted interpretation from the TOP16 members, as well as the creative team’s careful polishing of script stories, character settings, costume props, post-production visual effects, etc., will once again present the audience with the artistic charm of SNH48 GROUP, just as in the song Said: “Where you step, there will be an answer on the silk road.”

