On July 27th, the 13th annual ceremony of the Youth Film Handbook was held, and the 13th Golden Broom Awards were announced. “Li Mao as the Prince” won four awards: Most Disappointing Film, Most Disappointing Screenwriter, Most Disappointing Actor (Chang Yuan), and Most Disappointing Actress (Ma Li). In addition to “playing as a prince”, his performance in “The Lie Detector” was also rated as “most disappointing”.

For “Li Mao Playing as a Prince”, the jury’s comments are: the laughing point is low, the plot is dull, the connotation is shallow, and the characters are stupid; forcibly reducing the intelligence for the funny, the characterization is perfunctory, the theme is fried, and the output depends on the lines; on Douban netizens In the eyes, “Li Mao as the prince” has collected the seven deadly sins of vulgar comedy.

“Li Mao Plays as Prince” has the texture of the Internet and the joy of sketches; except for Ma Li, who treats the movie as a drama, everyone else is treating the movie as a farce. In this bowl of chicken soup, how much is truly transparent after the storm, and how much is Ah Q’s spiritual victory method, only the creator himself knows best. Making the audience laugh to tears is the success of comedy, but tickling the audience to tears is not.

For Ma Li, the judges commented: Actor Ma Li will work diligently in 2021. With the performance of the two low-scoring comedy films “The Lie Detector” and “Li Mao Playing as the Prince”, every fan who loves her will be drunk. In “The Lie Detector”, she and all the actors worked together to complete a nasty story. The huge loopholes in the character setting and the exaggerated modular performance with a strong sense of symbols made this story impossible at the performance level. Convincing.

As the absolute core of the heroine in “Li Mao as the Prince”, Ma Li not only did not criticize and discard the broken plot, rudimentary costumes, and poor burdens, but instead acted bluntly and awkwardly based on this. With the energy of breaking the pot and smashing the pot, and performing the momentum of a joke, I would like to advise you, as everyone’s favorite comedian, as the head of the happy twist, Ma Li, please cherish the feathers!

Zheng Xiaolong’s “Turandot: The Origin of the Curse” was also on the list, winning the Most Disappointing Film and Most Disappointing Director awards. The award-winning comment is: It is unbelievable that a top TV drama director and a group of excellent actors have worked together to create a disastrous, magically bad film.

In this so-called domestic oriental fantasy giant, there is no reasonable and meticulous behavioral logic, no real and credible character emotions, only old-fashioned plots, careless acting and outdated visual effects. The oriental stories of the film are full of strong western perspectives. There is no spark in the collision of Chinese and Western cultures, only a sense of nondescript separation. Trying to imitate European and American fantasy films, but in the end drawing tigers can’t be anti-dogs.

In addition, Bao Beier won the most disappointing director of the 13th China Film Golden Broom Award for “Sunshine Sisters”, and the most disappointing film for “Hotel on the Sun”.

Most Disappointing Movies: “Hotel on the Sun”, “Turandot: The Origin of the Curse”, “Li Mao as the Prince”

The most disappointing screenwriter: Gao Ke, Yang Xiaoming, “Li Mao as the Prince”

Most Disappointing Directors: Bao Beier “Sunshine Sisters”, Zheng Xiaolong “Turandot: The Origin of the Curse”

Most Disappointing Actor: Chang Yuan “Li Mao Playing as Prince”

Most Disappointing Actress: Ma Li, Lie Detector, Li Mao as Prince

Most disappointing video:

“Hotel Never Sets” Douban score 3.1

“Turandot: The Origin of the Curse” Douban score 3.1

“Li Mao as the prince” Douban score 4.3