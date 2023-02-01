The Spring Festival box office hit the second place in the same period in the film history

China‘s Film Market Is Vigorous (New Observation on the Cultural Market)

The 7-day box office was 6.758 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 11.89%; the number of movie viewers was 129 million, a year-on-year increase of 13.16%. Statistics show that this year’s Spring Festival file has become the second highest-grossing Spring Festival file in Chinese film history. With various types, high quality, good reputation, and bursting with topics, the Spring Festival stalls have triggered a movie-watching boom, showing the strong recovery of my country’s film market.

“Hardcore sci-fi romance” showcases Chinese values

“The Wandering Earth 2” continues the enthusiasm of the previous work, focusing on the experience of human beings joining hands to overcome difficulties before the earth began to “wander”, continue to pursue new attempts and breakthroughs, and explore more about the development of domestic science fiction films possible. The film shows the “hardcore sci-fi romance” in the Chinese context through realistic special effects and profound expressions, and has made new breakthroughs in both narrative ability and visual effect level.

The temperature plummets, the waves roll… As the story advances, “The Wandering Earth 2” presents many wonderful visual effects such as space elevators, moon debris falling to the ground, etc. “Through 3D printing, digital lathe, laser engraving and other technologies, the production of film props is more efficient and more refined.” Guo Fan, the director of “The Wandering Earth 2”, said, “We also try to use technical means to sculpt the faces of characters of different ages. The change of state makes the characters more realistic and the storytelling more contagious.”

“Action scenes and special effects are more attractive” “The core of the story is very moving, showing Chinese values”… In the past few days, many viewers have shared their viewing experiences on social platforms. “The Wandering Earth 2” is not only a science fiction film with a high level of industrialization, but also contains profound Chinese cultural concepts. Guo Fan said: “Chinese science fiction films must be rooted in Chinese culture. If “The Wandering Earth” expresses the Chinese people’s nostalgia for their families and their homeland, “The Wandering Earth 2″ conveys the Chinese people’s love for ‘unity’. A deep understanding of the concept.”

“Through the magnificent images, the film presents the grand and sophisticated future technological facilities, creating a shocking audio-visual power.” said Zhang Dexiang, vice chairman of the China Literary Critics Association.

Strong family and country feelings gather upward spiritual power

Parallel to high box office is high word of mouth. During the Spring Festival, 6 movies became hot topics of discussion. The strong family and country feelings shown in many films have aroused strong empathy from the audience and gathered upward spiritual power.

The movie “Man Jianghong” uses the technique of “suspense + comedy” to tell about the life choices of a group of small people who are loyal and courageous, and then leads to Yue Fei’s famous story “Man Jianghong”. The film properly incorporates comedy elements into the fast-paced, strongly reversed suspenseful story, conveys the spirit of sacrificing one’s life for righteousness, eradicating rape and eradicating evil, and better balances commercial and artistic expression, which is highly recognized by the audience. Director Zhang Yimou expressed that he hoped that this story would be both educational and entertaining, so that the film conveys people’s perception of Chinese culture, as well as the feelings of family and country flowing in the bones of Chinese people.

“No Name” directed by Cheng Er has a distinct personal style. The film tells the story of the unsung heroes who fought on the hidden front during the Anti-Japanese War, showing their spirit of fearlessness and dedication. Some viewers commented: “”No Name” uses a variety of narrative techniques such as flashbacks and interludes. The plot develops smoothly and has a lot of stamina.”

Chinese Movie Audience Satisfaction Survey 2023 Spring Festival stalls survey results show that the audience satisfaction score for the Spring Festival stalls is 87.1 points, a year-on-year increase of 1.8 points, which is the highest score for the Spring Festival schedule since the survey began in 2015, and also ranks third in the satisfaction of all schedules in historical surveys bit. The 6 films in the schedule survey all entered the “satisfactory” range (≥80 points), among which the films with a satisfaction rate of more than 85 points include “Manjianghong”, “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Deep Sea”, “Bear Infested·Stay with me “Bear Core”” and so on. 4, the number is the most in the Spring Festival over the years.

Policies that benefit the people boost the recovery of the film market

Among the films released during the Spring Festival, several comedies and animation films have achieved good box office results.

Among them, the animated film “Deep Sea” uses the innovative “particle ink” technology to create a feast of visual effects under the sea, depicting the inner world of the characters with a calm and delicate style, highlighting the characteristics suitable for all ages. “Exchanging Lives” is full of fantasy, not only has a hilarious storyline, but also conveys the warmth and love of the family. “Bear Infested: Stay with Me “Bear Core”” continues the lively and uplifting theme of the “Bear Infested” series of big movies, calling for warm companionship with sci-fi imagination.

Some experts pointed out that Spring Festival movies have already become a rigid demand in the market. Watching movies can not only bring common topics to the gathering of relatives and friends, but also allow people to have joy and thinking while watching movies. In this regard, various localities have also introduced a series of policies to help the film market accelerate its recovery and allow more audiences to enter the theater.

Beijing launched the “New Year’s Movie Watching Benefiting the People”, issued 10 million yuan movie viewing subsidies, and launched various measures to benefit the people, such as special discounts and joint discounts; According to the principle, a total of 20 million yuan has been invested in movie discount ticket subsidy activities; the Jiangsu Provincial Film Bureau, together with China Construction Bank Jiangsu Branch and China Telecom Jiangsu Branch, will adopt digital renminbi payment for preferential viewing, instant discounts for full tickets, and point exchange for viewing tickets Subsidies for movie viewing in various forms; Fujian Provincial Film Bureau invested 12 million yuan to promote movies to benefit the people, guided mainstream theaters and film management companies in the province to configure exclusive coupon collection channels for movie theaters, and presented 10,000 Fujian movie consumption coupons… …The supporting measures to benefit the people in various places have effectively promoted the prosperity of the Spring Festival film market.

Experts pointed out that under the joint efforts of strengthening film creation and production and promoting consumption and benefiting the people, this year’s Spring Festival file has sounded the clarion call for the strong recovery of the film market.

Director Zhang Yimou said that from the films released during the Spring Festival this year, we can see a new “take-off” of Chinese films. “Movies are our dreams. We hope to continue to make our dreams come true and continue to bring good movies to everyone.”

(Comprehensive reports from our reporter Liu Yang and Xinhua News Agency)