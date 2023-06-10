The Dali National Tide Awards Series Activities Set Sail_TOM News

June 9,Dali Prefecture’s 2023 “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” and a series of promotional activities in Dali, the cultural capital of the countryIt was launched at the scene of Dali Guochao Connection. It kicked off the prelude to the series of activities of this year’s National Tide Awards. The event was sponsored by the Dali Prefecture Culture and Tourism Bureau, and undertaken by Xinrui Media Group, Global Travel Channel, and Dali Tourism Group. It will last for three days, including three key themes: National Tide Connection, National Tide Awards and National Tide Concert. The beautiful Dali on the shore of the Erhai Lake added a few vivid footnotes to the seventh “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” with a wonderful national tide ceremony.

The national tide connection site not only has new ideas from leaders at all levels in Dali Prefecture on the development of national tide intangible cultural heritage, but also has experts from Peking University and other institutions of higher learning who have in-depth interpretations of national tide, as well as the founders of first-line companies in the market. Case sharing and forward-looking thinking on “nationalization”. This is a feast of collision of viewpoints and ideas. In the forum, the experts on the stage made witty remarks, and the audience in the audience interacted passionately. Scholars, officials and entrepreneurs have both mixed and different views on the “national tide”, brilliant and outstanding, guiding people to understand the “national tide” at a higher level and at a deeper level, lead the “national tide”, and reshape the culture Self-confidence, continuous cultural blood.







Known as the “wind vane of the national tide”National Tide Awards“gathered the top domestic brands and first-line figures in the national fashion field. The National Fashion Awards awarded the “Annual National Trendy New Talent”, “Annual National Trendy New Brand”, and “Annual Influential National Trendy IP” , “National Tide City of the Year” four awards, the early shortlisted list was released by mainstream media such as “Xinrui” Media, Global Travel Channel, and Douyin, which aroused widespread repercussions. After public voting by netizens and review by experts, a total of 21 brands, Cities, individuals and IP won this honor. The most dramatic thing is that Su Yuanyang, a descendant of the former Su Dongpo family and the founder of Chengdexuan in Jingdezhen, and “Li Bai” wine won the “National Fashion Figure” and “National Fashion Brand” awards respectively. Netizens jokingly called it “a meeting of two great writers traveling through time and space”, which became an interesting tidbit at the awards ceremony.

At the awards ceremony, performing artists from Impression Liu Sanjie, 24 Jiyue, Jingkun Club of Peking University and Dali Baiju Troupe vividly performed a series of “wind”, “flower”, “snow” and “moon” themes respectively. A lively and beautiful national trend “Big Skewer”, the wonderful performances of the actors won rounds of applause from the audience.







It is understood that the event lasts for 3 days, and the event ends with “Strengthen the systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage and promote sustainable development” as the theme, through the integration of “national tide art + cultural tourism”, combining online and offline, organizing “national tide connection”, “national tide award”, “national tide concert” and “intangible cultural heritage market” Various forms of intangible cultural heritage publicity and display and public welfare activities to create a strong atmosphere for the whole people to pay attention to, participate in and support intangible cultural heritage, so that the general public can feel the endlessness of excellent traditional culture in experiencing intangible cultural heritage skills and participating in folk activities charm.







As the producer of China‘s first local original youth fashion media “Xinrui” magazine, Xinrui Media has been committed to the output of original content and the fashion and youthful expression of traditional culture. Jiang Hu, chairman of Xinrui Media, said that he hopes to build a bridge between traditional culture and Z-generation consumer groups through this series of national tide activities. You Zixi, a virtual “Smart Man” dressed in traditional costumes of the Bai nationality, appeared in the “National Tide Awards” as the “National Tide Recommender”. Another innovative measure for Guochao to approach young people.

As the market promoter of the new national tide movement, the brand side also actively assisted this event. The designated tea for the National Tide Awards is Camellia, Want Want Group, Migu Shuzhiren, MINISO Hangongfang, Li Baitang Brand, Yunzhongyin Seaview Banshan Hotel, Yingchuantang, Hezhu, Coincidence Building Blocks, Golf Wine And other enterprises also participated in the activities in various ways, contributing to the dissemination of traditional culture and the inheritance of national brands. The organizer said that the “National Tide Awards” series of activities is currently the first comprehensive national trend IP in China that integrates forums, variety shows, awards and traditional culture popularization. Dali’s hosting is just the beginning, and it will be held in Anhui in the second half of this year The “College Students National Tide Antique Contest” is already in full swing preparations: National Tide is always on the road.



