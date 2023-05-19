Home » THE DEAD DAISIES – John Corabi is back! + Best-Of angekündigt
Ten years of THE DEAD DAISIES – time to look back. The supergroup has announced a best-of and at the same time announced that co-founder John Corabi is back on the mic, replacing Glen Hughes.

Also returning is the great singer John Corabi, who has rejoined his bandmates Doug Aldrich, David Lowy and Brian Tichy. New on board is bassist Michael Devin (Whitesnake), who completes the current line-up.

“It’s been an incredible decade with the Daisies! We’ve rocked with some of the best in the business, toured the globe, released eight albums and are delighted to represent the past decade appropriately with our new ‘Best Of’ record and tour. I’m delighted to have John Corabi back and can’t wait to get back on tour in 2023 to play for our fans!”David Lowy

If you demand that all controls should be set to eleven, you need the right equipment. THE DEAD DAISIES are excited to upgrade with Blackstar Amplification to continue bringing out the best in 2023. Make sure to stay tuned in so you don’t miss out on some of the exciting Heroic Feats that are currently planned!

It’s been a great ride up to this point. So the right time to say a huge thank you to the fans for their love and support!! With more exciting plans and many miles ahead, The Dead Daisies will keep rock music alive!

That’s why everyone should grab their personal copy of the ‘Best Of’, secure a ticket and embark on a rocking adventure with THE DEAD DAISIES to celebrate a decade of rock music together!
https://thedeaddaisies.com/tour-2023/

The Dead Daisies sind:
John Corabi (Scream/Motley Crue)
David Lowy (Red Phoenix/Mink)
Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake/Dio)
Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne/Foreigner)
Michael Devin (Whitesnake)

Band-Links:
