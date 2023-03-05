The Saarland Celtic punk band THE FEELGOOD MCLOUDS have new music at the start! Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day for all Celtic Folkers, the new single “Back In Life” is released – a hymn to life and thus also to transience.



The FEELGOOD MCLOUDS are back with already THE Irish folk punk anthem 2023! BACK IN LIFE – the first single as a harbinger of the new album, which will be released on Uncle M Records, means life. Not just back in life but back in her life. On the stage, in the clubs, in the backstage rooms and in the overcrowded tour buses, which are far too narrow. Sweat together with everyone, dance and celebrate together with everyone. Turning night into day with the whole store. Because the world is sad enough at the moment – so escape together with The Feelgood McLouds for a short time into their wild Celtic punk world.

Über The Feeldgood McLouds:

THE FEELGOOD MCLOUDS are THE rising number when it comes to mixing Irish-Celtic traditionals with loud punk rock sing-a-longs. Sometimes with a clear edge, sometimes with a good dose of humor, sometimes against confused ideologies, sometimes against thirst – but in any case always against the exclusion of minorities. Since 2015, the six Saarlanders have been touring Germany and other European countries with the aim of placing messages in the often monotonous world of Irish punk rock: Anyone can write about singing, dancing and drinking! But at the same time to combine this with the serious, the not good, the bad, the hatred, the war, the oppression, the racism, sexism, the homophobia and transphobia and the simply wrong of this world, without over-imposing with the index finger , is what separates The Feelgood McLouds from most genre greats. This is also appreciated by fans worldwide. After two successful albums and an EP, with thousands of units sold and millions of streams, after more than 150 concerts in Germany and abroad, the band is in the starting blocks with the new album – eager to get people dancing live again, to the Sing, to make you celebrate… and on the way home you remember the line: “we don’t care who you love – as long as you love someone from the bottom of your heart!”.

Tourdates:

17.03. Heremence, CH (Thyon’s Irish Friends)

18.03. Hasselfeld, Pullmann City (St Patricks Day Party)

24.03. TBA

03/25 Ingolstadt, event hall Westpark (w/Paddyhats)

01.04. Losheim, Spring Punk (w/Loikamie)

22.04. Prague, CZ

06.05. Saale, CH (Mad Muni Festival)

03.06. Peine, Höhnie Open Air

22.07. TBA

28.07. Johannesberg, Mühlberg Festival

07/29 Zweibrücken, rock stage city festival

05.08. TBA

25.08. Menden, Hardcore Hills Festival

02.09. Barn Open Air

07.10. Eppingen, Irish Folk Night

