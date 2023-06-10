Home » the fiery clouds of Daniel Haaksman
the fiery clouds of Daniel Haaksman

The day after the release of his fourth album, Berliner Daniel Haaksman sent us a personal PAM Club with deliciously Latin scents.

Legend has it that Daniel Haaksman was the man who brought baile funk to European audiences through his compilation Rio Baile Funk Favela Booty Beats, released in 2004. A year later, the globetrotter created MAN Recordings, a benchmark label that essentially bridges the gap between Rio de Janeiro and Berlin, through the prism of club music. This follower of musical exchanges around the world has just released lava sound, a fourth album inspired by the beauty of volcanoes, as fascinating as they are dangerous. In a positive-dramatic atmosphere, Daniel Haaksman recounts in music the current crises and turbulence that are shaking the planet. The pioneer of tropical bass made in Europe tames dembow, salsa, bossa-nova, as well as a wide range of South American rhythms, even surrounding himself with Chilean, Spanish, Colombian or Brazilian musicians and vocalists. An electro-acoustic signature found in this PAM Club, a mix of his productions, remixes, edits and personal favourites!

Tracklist :

Daniel Haaksman feat. Malaguera – Fire Dance
Dom Salvador + Abolição – Hey You (Daniel Haaksman VIP)
Daniel Haaksman feat. Malagüera – Takekema
DJ Gregory – Tropical Soundclash (Daniel Haaksman Edit)
Fernando Falcão – Curimão (Daniel Haaksman Edit)
DJ NK – Amália Em Angola
Pedro – Cantiga Da Murtosa
Daniel Haaksman – Magma
Matias Aguayo – El Camarón (Loris Remix)
Bad Bunny – The Blackout (Hedo Edit)
Seven Beats – Mambo Playaaa
Novalima – The Dance (Timo Maas + Francesco Mami Test)
Black Money – I Was Always There
Daniel Haaksman – Survival (Dub)
Daniel Haaksman – Bronzes
Magin Diaz feat. Carlos Vives + Toto La Momposina – Rosa (DJ Smilez Edit)
ARN4L2 feat. Mauro Andrade – Andante

