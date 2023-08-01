The Golden Boy: Óscar de la Hoya’s Life Story Unveiled in New Biographical Documentary

Title: Óscar de la Hoya Opens Up About His Private Life in Revealing Biographical Documentary

Subtitle: “The Golden Boy” exposes the hidden struggles and personal challenges faced by the renowned boxer

Date: [Insert Date]

In the 1990s, Óscar de la Hoya soared to worldwide fame as one of the most celebrated boxers of his time. Carrying the weight of a gold medal won at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, De La Hoya became known as the “golden child” of boxing. However, behind the glamour, wealth, and success, De La Hoya’s life was far from what it seemed. In a biographical documentary titled “The Golden Boy,” which premiered last week at Max, the boxer unveils the truth about his life, as narrated by family, friends, business partners, ex-partners, and De La Hoya himself.

The documentary delves into the life of the former athlete both inside and outside the ring. It provides a glimpse into his humble beginnings in a disadvantaged neighborhood in East Los Angeles and his remarkable journey to conquering 11 world championships in six different weight divisions, facing off against some of the most renowned boxers of his era. However, the documentary also sheds light on the darker aspects of De La Hoya’s life, including instances of physical abuse from his mother during his childhood. It reveals how he fabricated a promise made on his mother’s deathbed regarding winning an Olympic gold medal, as well as his strained relationships with his three children from different partners.

One of the most captivating moments for Puerto Ricans watching the two-part documentary occurs at the beginning of the second episode when De La Hoya encounters Puerto Rican singer Millie Corretjer. At the time, De La Hoya was facing consecutive losses and struggled with accusations of sexual assault in 1998 and 1999. Seeking to revive his career, the boxer recorded a Spanish album. Inspired by a photograph of Corretjer, De La Hoya was enamored by her and requested a meeting through her agent. Their first public appearance together was at the 2000 Latin Grammys, despite De La Hoya’s engagement to the mother of his first daughter, a former Miss USA. The presence of Corretjer in his life brought a refreshing change, as described by a friend of De La Hoya.

Despite the significant impact Corretjer had on his life, De La Hoya found himself dealing with personal struggles. The documentary reveals that he sought solace in alcohol and cocaine when faced with martial problems and the pressures of his career. This tumultuous period caused distress in his marriage and strained personal and family relationships. The leak of compromising photos, including images of De La Hoya dressed as a woman with boxing gloves, further complicated matters.

The documentary features an interview with Corretjer from 2007, allowing viewers to witness the challenges the couple faced despite their public appearances of happiness. De La Hoya confesses that their relationship lacked compatibility and common ground, and his constant travel to New York served as an escape, leading to further personal and social difficulties.

Though the documentary primarily focuses on De La Hoya’s life story, it briefly mentions his current love life and his ongoing divorce proceedings with Corretjer since January 2023. In recent times, the retired boxer has been seen with a new romantic partner.

While Corretjer, now 49, has chosen to remain silent about the documentary, she continues to actively engage with her fans on social media. Posting pictures of herself and sharing both old and new songs, Corretjer recently released a new single titled “Todo volverá,” which she recorded with Argentine artist Hernán Ambrosino.

“The Golden Boy” offers a raw insight into Óscar de la Hoya’s life, revealing the highs and lows, triumphs and struggles that shaped him as a person both inside and outside the ring.