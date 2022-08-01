



On July 30, 2022, sponsored by the Guangdong Film Bureau, co-organized by the Guangdong Film Association and the Guangdong Film Industry Association, and organized by the Southern Metropolis Daily and Nandu Entertainment Company, the “2022 Guangdong Excellent Film Watching Promotion Conference – Animation Film” “Awakening of Mini World” Promotion Conference” was held at Jinyi Cinema in Guangzhou Tower.





Lin Qingming, Secretary-General of Guangdong Network Television New Media Association, Chen Wenyuan, Secretary-General of Guangdong Game Industry Association, Ao Gangmin, Secretary-General of Guangdong Animation Industry Association, Zhang Li, Deputy Secretary-General of Guangdong Internet Industry Federation, School of Humanities and Communication, Guangdong University of Finance and Economics Ma Chijie, Dean of the School of Internet Communication, participated in the movie viewing promotion meeting, and a large number of small movie fans gathered at the scene. After watching the movie, they raised their hands to express their opinions.

After watching the movie, Ao Gangmin, secretary-general of the Guangdong Animation Industry Association, said that he observed that the development model of the “mini world” where games are first followed by film and television works is a new change in the Guangdong animation market in recent years. “‘Mini World‘ was originally a game, and the game has many audiences. Its film and television works are based on the audience and fans to create original content, so there is a guarantee after the work is released. This is also the Guangdong animation market in recent years. a transformation.”





The movie “Awakening of the Mini World” has been released for 2 days, and the cumulative box office has exceeded 10 million. It has achieved excellent results in the single-day box office, box office ratio, film ranking ratio and attendance rate among the animation films of the same period. The word-of-mouth response was equally enthusiastic, and players of “Mini World” also gave high praise. The viewing process was full of blood and laughter. The scenes and characters presented in the film seemed to recreate the happy times in the game. Ordinary audiences have expressed that they can experience the meaning of courage, protection and kindness in the film. It is a family-friendly animated film that cannot be missed in the summer. The film is currently in theaters nationwide.

The main creator talks about the creative mind, and the fantasy exploration subverts the imagination

“Awakening of Mini World” is the first big movie of the super-popular game “Mini World“, and it is also the first filming of a sandbox game. In addition to retaining the original characters of the game IP, the film also sets the fantasy tone of the animation with “three oddities”: wonders, wonders, and strange settings. The film builds two worlds, the ground and the underground, and unfolds the story through the contradictions and conflicts between these two worlds. In the process of telling, fantasy elements such as “spiral mountains, explosive eggs, dead trees, and meteorite rain” are added to continuously deepen the “ground”. , underground” concept of multidimensional space. At the same time, the creative team pursues details and carefully creates specific words, languages, costumes, ceremonies, tribal activities, etc. for tribal culture, which greatly enriches the sense of belief in the worldview.

In terms of the storyline, the film tells the story of the protagonists “Kaka” and “Nini” in a light and witty form. In the new world full of unknowns, they are not afraid of challenges and grow up in the face of adversity. The ultimate adventure story of defeating evil and spreading positive energy.





The film’s chief producer, Yang Zhiyong, and film director Xing Xuhui shared the creative process of the film. At the scene, Chief Producer Yang Zhiyong shared that Mini Creation has attracted many outstanding animation talents in the Pearl River Delta, but the people in the animation team are very strict. “Our animation team members are very interesting. I feel that they are always silent and unsmiling at the desk. I also asked Director Xing, are all animation people so boring? Director Xing said, ‘Animation requires focus’.”

In addition, the chief producer Yang Zhiyong also recalled that in a stern manner, it took two or three years to prepare the story script from the game IP to the movie. “Because the sandbox itself has limitations in the story of the IP, the story of the game itself will be relatively weak. Therefore, the preparation of the script and the story is the most difficult thing, and it took us two or three years.” At the same time, the director Xing Xuhui also shared that the main theme of the film is about the spirit of happiness and optimism. “We put the theme of its entire story on protecting the home.”





During the sharing session, Tao Ying, a member of the Guangdong Musicians Association, and young pianist Rao Zhen made a surprise appearance and performed the piano concerto of the movie’s theme song “Surge”. Tao Ying mentioned at the scene that the aesthetic education of young people can be developed and integrated in many aspects. In the Internet age, in addition to basic education, young people can also experience relaxed and happy visual and artistic enjoyment outside the classroom. This piano performance brought the audience into the “mini world” space again, and felt the “guardian” and “brave”.

The model of “cultivating the audience first” attracts attention

This animated film is not only a “top” bloody adventure animation, but also a “healing” story of healing and guardianship. The more subtle part of the movie is that the characters are not black and white, and even the villains have their own ideals and beliefs that they want to protect. The core of the guardian’s story is consistent, and the inner strength of the guardian is presented in a progressive manner. At the same time, the film starts from the bravery, unity and cooperation displayed by the protagonist group in the adventure, expressing the positive energy elements such as “guardian”, “friendship” and “courage” that the film production team hopes to convey to young people through animation works, and grasp the current youth Emotional value and emotional needs.





Many viewers expressed their opinions after watching the film. Some fans say that they like Kaka the most, “Because Kaka is the protagonist of the whole movie, many things revolve around her, how to run away from home, take risks, defeat monsters and protect the world, and finally fulfill the wish given to him by Zuka. !” There are also small fans who said that if they have Kaka’s ability, they will use this ability to protect the world and turn the audience around.





Mini Creation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., which produces movies, was established in 2015. It first launched the domestic sandbox creative platform “Mini World” based on self-developed engines, and created animation, big movies and peripheral IP around original IP. whole ecosystem.

Ao Gangmin, secretary-general of the Guangdong Animation Industry Association, pointed out that he observed that this animation development model also reflects the new changes in the Guangdong animation market in recent years. “Like the ‘mini world‘ we see today, it was originally a game, and the game has a large audience. Its film and television works are based on the audience and fans. Original content. Now it is no longer that I create and market it first. Then consider the market issues that follow. Instead, there are fans and audiences first, IP, small content, and a certain consumer group, and then film and television works are made from this perspective, so there is a guarantee after the works are released. It is also a change in the Guangdong animation market in recent years.”





The mini world movie “The Awakening of the Mini World” is being shown in theaters nationwide. Buy movie tickets through the official channels of “Mini World“, and you will get the limited skin in the end. The film will be released nationwide on July 30, and the novel and storybook of the same name will also be released at the same time. Directed by Xing Xuhui, dubbed by actors such as He Chun, Huaxin, Wanbaolu, Sweet and Sour Tenderloin, Chen Zelin, Adan, etc. Produced by Mini Creation Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Xingtiao Cultural and Creative Co., Ltd., creating future film and television culture Issued by Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd.



