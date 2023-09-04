The Innovation and Impact of ‘Crime Hunting Illustrated Book’ in Chinese Suspenseful Musicals

Suspenseful Musical “Hunting Crime Guide” Sets a New Milestone with its 100th Performance

Author: Wang Run

Underneath the gripping murder case lies a deep sense of helplessness and sincerity in distress. The suspenseful musical “Hunting Crime Guide”, based on popular dramas released by the domestic original musical theater label Miao Shike, has recently completed its 100th performance at the Tianqiao Art Center.

Compared to its predecessors, “The Hidden Corner” and “The Silent Truth”, “Crime Hunting Illustrated Book” has taken greater leaps in stage production and innovation. The play introduces the unique profession of “analog portraitist,” creating a cool and mysterious atmosphere throughout. From the broken Roman columns to the rotating cylinder in the center of the stage, every detail adds to the sense of intrigue and tension. The changing scenes constantly intertwine the themes of truth and lies, while a monument and a vast ocean serve as symbolic elements, strengthening the ongoing confrontation between the two male protagonists, Shen Yi and Du Cheng.

While real-time photography is commonly used on theater stages, it is less frequently seen in musicals. However, “Crime Hunting Guide” breaks this norm by incorporating real-time photography, capturing and magnifying the climactic moments of the drama. Accompanied by music and singing, the audience can witness the subtle emotions and movements of the characters on the ice screen, creating a visually impactful experience.

Notably, each case in the play addresses social issues of great practical significance, such as appearance anxiety, gender discrimination, and campus bullying. Instead of focusing solely on the cruelty and bloodshed of the cases, the story delves into the emotional depth of the characters involved. The simulated portrait artist, Shen Yi, and the criminal police captain, Du Cheng, lead the audience through a range of emotions, showcasing the choices driven by human nature. Classic paintings like “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and “Death and the Maiden” take on new meanings within the rich audiovisual effects of the stage.

Of course, music is the heart and soul of any musical. The musical style of “Crime Hunting Illustrated Book” combines the softness of strings with the passion of electronics. The experienced musical theater actors bring immense passion and tension to every song, creating vibrant and tense moments. Famous scenes from the original play are skillfully reproduced through songs such as “Seeing,” “Mirror,” and “Death and the Girl,” infusing the characters with vibrant energy through colorful and moving melodies.

In terms of plot, “Crime Hunting Illustrated Book” is adapted from three cases: “Murder in Plastic Surgery Hospital,” “Buried Corpse in Playground,” and “Murder of Thunder Bureau.” Unlike its predecessors, which had a core storyline weaving the characters’ fates together, this musical explores relatively simpler and scattered plots. However, this reflects Miao Shike’s continuous innovations and willingness to attempt new styles in suspense-themed musicals.

Most importantly, from “The Hidden Corner” and “The Silent Truth” to the upcoming performances of “Suspect X’s Devotion” and “Fiction,” the growth of Chinese musicals rooted in local culture becomes evident. The Chinese suspenseful musicals are nourished by foreign influences and continuously evolving, building a rectangular universe specific to this genre. Viewers who were initially attracted by the originality of these productions now find themselves unable to resist the allure of Chinese musicals. These popular works, with their intricate plots, complex human nature, moving music, and sophisticated productions, have extended the vitality of original works and provided a platform for the development and nurturing of musical theater talents. As a result, audiences are increasingly invested in and confident in the future of Chinese musicals.

The success of “Hunting Crime Guide” marks a significant milestone in the growth of Chinese suspenseful musicals. With its 100th performance, this musical has solidified its place in the hearts of theater enthusiasts, setting the stage for the future endeavors of Miao Shike and the development of Chinese musicals as a whole.

