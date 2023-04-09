The millennium agreement came as scheduled, and the dream of Kucha met the capital.

On April 8th, the large-scale music, dance, poetry and painting drama “Millennium Covenant·Dream of Kucha” was staged in the Grand Theater of Urumqi Cultural Center. The audience in the capital burst into applause.

On April 8, at the Grand Theater of Urumqi Cultural Center, “A Date of a Thousand Miles·Dream of Kucha” was staged in the capital for the first time.Photo by Wu Yang

The play is divided into the prologue “Taklimakan”, the first act “string drums – the sound of Kucha rhyme”, the second act “hunting the courage and singing and drunken waves”, the third act “pomegranate flowers are full of Xinjiang” and the epilogue “We are together” It tells about the inheritance and development of the two major cultural brands of “Kuici · Duolang” in the Aksu area.

“What was staged in Urumqi is our carefully modified 80-minute version, which has a lot more exciting content than the original 45 minutes.”

On April 8, at the Grand Theater of Urumqi Cultural Center, “A Date of a Thousand Miles·Dream of Kucha” was staged in the capital for the first time.Photo by Wu Yang

Kuresi Keram, the head of the creative team’s choreography, said that a month before coming to Urumqi, the Tarim Song and Dance Troupe in Aksu, Xinjiang added new content such as greening and environmental protection and national unity to the original 45-minute version. Multiple programs enrich the content of “Millennium Covenant: Dream of Kucha”.

According to reports, “Millennium Covenant·Dream of Kucha” combines the historical allusions of Kucha, multi-ethnic folk songs and dances, acrobatics, flying horses and flying eagles to fully display the grand occasion of singing and dancing on the Silk Road, using modern high-tech virtual Realistic art creates a dreamlike and immersive artistic conception, giving people a strong sensory shock.

Citizen Alimujiang Wufuer was excited after watching the performance. He said that this performance is of a high standard in terms of lighting, costumes and stage design. It is really a blessing to be able to enjoy such a high-level program in the Grand Theater of Urumqi Cultural Center. There will be another performance on April 9th. I want to recommend this show to more people around me.

On April 8, at the Grand Theater of Urumqi Cultural Center, “A Date of a Thousand Miles·Dream of Kucha” was staged in the capital for the first time.Photo by reporter Wu Yang

It is understood that after its successful premiere in May 2019, “A Millennium Covenant: Dream of Kucha” has become a highlight in Xinjiang’s cultural and performing arts circle.

Zhu Xinrong, director of the Urumqi Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism (Urban Cultural Relics Bureau), said that recently, the capital’s tourism market has continued to pick up. Multi-level, multi-faceted needs.

More than 100 series of themed cultural and tourism activities, such as “Cultural tourism to promote consumption and wonderful performances are waiting for you” and “Spring Imagination cultural and tourism activities to enjoy non-stop”, have been carried out throughout the city. In April, there will be 46 performances of excellent new-age stage plays such as “Take Your Hijab – Xinjiang Is a Good Place” and “Pomegranate Is Red”, as well as performances of opera, dance, sound and musical instruments, and exhibitions of excellent new-age art works such as “In the Spring”, 22 An excellent mass cultural activity in the new era was carried out in Urumqi, which greatly enriched the spiritual and cultural life of citizens and tourists in the capital and stimulated the vitality of cultural tourism consumption. (Mao Weihua | Li Kai, reporter from China Daily Xinjiang Reporter Station)

[Responsible editor: Wang Han]