The Missing She: Ni Ni’s Crying Scene and Character Analysis in Chen Mai’s Special Edition

Movie News: Andy Lau and Wang Baoqiang Sing Promotion Song for “In the Octagonal Cage”

The upcoming film “In the Octagonal Cage” directed by Wang Baoqiang has released the music video for its promotion song titled “It’s not a crime for a man to cry.” The song is sung by popular actors Andy Lau and Wang Baoqiang. In an interview, Andy Lau revealed that he has been friends with Wang Baoqiang for 19 years ever since they worked together on the film “A World Without Thieves.” Andy Lau praised Wang Baoqiang’s sincerity and kindness, noting that despite the years that have passed, his friend has remained the same while growing from a child to a man. “In the Octagonal Cage” stars Wang Baoqiang, Chen Yongsheng, and Shi Pengyuan, and it is set to be released on July 6.

“Three Thousand Miles in Chang’an” Releases Ending Song MV

The film “Three Thousand Miles in Chang’an” has released the music video for its ending song, which is also titled “Three Thousand Miles in Chang’an.” The song is sung by Luo Dayou and features lyrics adapted from Tang poems by famous poet Li Bai. The film is a historical drama set in the Tang Dynasty and tells the story of Gao Shi and Li Bai as they pursue their dreams in the vibrant era. “Three Thousand Miles in Chang’an” will be released nationwide on July 8.

“All or Nothing” Reveals Group Portrait Poster

The film “All or Nothing” has unveiled its group portrait poster, featuring stars Zhang Yixing, Jin Chen, Yongmei, Wang Chuanjun, Wang Dalu, Zhou Ye, and Sun Yang. The poster shows the cast sitting in a room filled with computers, each showcasing different expressions. The movie explores the various aspects of the overseas cyber fraud industry from different perspectives, shedding light on the dark truth behind this illegal trade. Zhang Yixing plays a programmer in the film, marking his first role in this type of character. “All or Nothing” is based on real fraud cases and is directed by the Olympic bid, with supervision by Ning Hao. The film is set to be released nationwide on August 11.

“The Missing She” Releases Special Interpretation of Ni Ni’s Crying Scene

“The Missing She” has released a special edition of Chen Mai, in which the film’s creator delves into the emotional highlight of Ni Ni’s acting skills during a crying scene. The creator provides an in-depth analysis of the character Chen Mai portrayed by Ni Ni. In a heartwarming message, Ni Ni reminds everyone to learn to love themselves first. “The Missing She” revolves around a mysterious and inexplicable case of a wife’s disappearance. It is produced by Chen Sicheng and directed by Cui Rui and Liu Xiang. The film stars Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, and Janice Man.

Other Movie News

– Wang Xinling sings the theme song for “Tea Second Middle School”: The animated film “Tea No. 2 Middle School” features the theme song “Like Us Before,” sung by Wang Xinling. This marks Wang Xinling’s first time singing in an animated film. The film is set to be released on July 14.

– “Hourglass” begins production: The film “Hourglass,” written by Rao Xueman, has officially started production. Directed by Wen Jing, the movie stars Qiu Tian, ​​Bao Shangen, Huang Minghao, Chen Xinwei, Wu Jiakai, and Gao Mingchen. “Hourglass” tells the story of a girl named Mo Xingxing who struggles with low self-esteem due to family influence but finds solace and support from her friend Mi Sha and senior Lu Li.

In other news, the live-action film “Barbie” has released 24 dopamine-inspired character posters, teasing fans about the mysterious identities of its human characters. “Alien: Romulus,” the latest installment in the “Alien” series, has also been announced. Produced by Ridley Scott and directed by Feder Alvarez, the film will be released in North America on August 16, 2024.

Additionally, recent movie premieres, expert comments, and industry news are highlighted.

