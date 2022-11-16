recently,Warm Realism Movies《Hello, Beijing“Nine Cities Linkage held grandly“The Warmth of the World” Public Welfare Screening. The event started in Beijing and was held in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Ningbo, Chengdu, Wuxi, and Kunming at the same time, to cheer for them who are still working hard in the cold winter.





In the Beijing movie theater, director Cao Qianqian and leading actors An Zehao, Liu Ben, and Li Feiran came to the scene to interact closely with everyone, share the creation of the film, and also send sincere blessings to the audience present, and cheer for the strugglers across the country. The film will be released nationwide on November 18.





Ninetowns Public Welfare Screening Sends Warmth to the World

There will always be ups and downs on the road of struggle, and there will always be people who stand still.A hug from a loved one, a heart-warming encounter on the journey, a filmwarm healing moviecan become the driving force for the strugglers on the way forward.





The movie “Hello, Beijing”, as a realistic work about ordinary laborers struggling to live, is full of positive energy. It was previously screened at the Beijing Film Festival and received praise from countless netizens. Inspiring work. In order to allow more audiences across the country to feel this warmth in advance, the movie “Hello, Beijing” specially held this “Warmth in the World” Nine Cities Linkage Public Welfare Screening, and invited cleaners, salesmen, courier staff, etc. Brothers, delivery workers and other hard-working workers in the service industry watch the movie for free, use the power of the movie to send them warmth, and also cheer for you and me in the cold winter, cheer for the strugglers across the country, and pass on the positive energy of the movie go down.





During the viewing event at Beijing Railway Station, director Cao Qianqian, starring An Zehao, Liu Ben, and Li Feiran came to the scene to interact enthusiastically with the audience. When talking about her original intention of creation, director Cao Qianqian said: “I want to tell a movie for everyone, so I chose a realistic theme to tell the true story of the ordinary laborers in Beijing who struggle hard and live in the sun.” , the main creators not only gave the audience heart-warming gifts such as masks and warm babies, but also cheered for them at close range, wishing them to “hold their chests up and raise their heads, and they will surely reap the excitement of tomorrow”, “There is no career level High or low, so are dreams, each of us is unique and irreplaceable, let’s work hard together.”





Use movies to build cultural confidence and demonstrate the Chinese spirit of struggle

Telling the Chinese story well has always been the original intention of the creators of “Hello, Beijing”. The film uses the struggle of three ordinary workers of different professions to show the spirit of struggle in the context of the era, which has strong era value and social significance. Some viewers lamented: “The films selected are all ordinary strugglers. Their joys, sorrows, sorrows and joys in the process of life and growth are full of emotions, especially the spirit of flying against the wind and the courage to go forward deeply inspired me. what people need right now.”





As an important part of China‘s cultural undertakings, Chinese films bear corresponding cultural responsibilities and missions of the times. Especially in recent years, more and more films have gone abroad, and they should show China‘s power to audiences all over the world. In this regard, director Cao Qianqian said: “We want to transmit cultural confidence through movies, so that the whole world can see China‘s spirit of not being afraid of difficulties.” The fighters never admit defeat, and I hope audiences all over the world can see the courage of our young people to fly against the wind.”





The movie “Hello, Beijing” is directed and produced by Cao Qianqian, produced by Beijing Yingzhi Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. and jointly produced by Join-In Holding Group Co., Ltd. An Zehao, Liu Ben, Li Feiran, Hai Yitian, Guo Jinglin, Zhang Xilin , Wang Qianhua, Bai Yongcheng, Shen Xiaohai, Sun Xun, Fu Chengpeng, Li Shengze, Jiang Ping starring, Xu Zheng special starring. There are still 2 days before the movie will be released on 11.18, and the pre-sale is now open. Such a heart-warming and inspirational movie is more suitable to watch in the cinema with family and friends, so that this winter will no longer be cold and lonely, and cheer for yourself who is working hard!





Further reading:



