Source title: SING women’s team joined the National Style Ceremony with full sincerity and completed the stage in the rain to show the beauty of the national style

From October 5th to 6th, the "2022 National Style Ceremony" was held in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, a landmark of national style. The national style girl group SING was also invited to attend this national style event! The "National Style Ceremony" has always been to promote the national style of China Culture, leading the new trend of national style as its own responsibility, which coincides with the SING girl group, which has always been in the national style music and constantly exploring the diversity of the national style. In this event, how to link traditional culture to trendy performances is full of expectations! The most anticipated of the National Style Ceremony is the annual "National Style Show". This time, the SING girl group sent Lin Youyou, known as the "National Style Beautiful Girl", to join the show, and she did it by herself. Interpret the wonderful national style. It is reported that the origin of Lin Youyou and Guofeng can be traced back to her childhood. Born in the ancient city of Yangzhou, she was placed in high hopes by her parents since she was a child. She consciously cultivated her hobbies and hobbies. The tenth grade certificate of Guzheng, Lin Youyou himself is also a senior Hanfu enthusiast. When he participated in "Creation Camp 2020", he was named "Walking National Style Propagandist" by the program team. , Give full play to your advantages in style and labeling, and spare no effort to call for traditional culture. On the stage of this big show, Lin Youyou wore a long skirt in autumn Hanfu, with a simple and fresh green ribbon, which vividly interprets the girl's cuteness and cuteness. She took out a piece of cake from her food box and took a bite, and her cute look made fans shout, "The old saying that the foodie heroine has a face!" It also made many foodie netizens laugh and say, "Isn't this why I went to the show at the Guofeng Festival? look like". On the second day, the SING girl group, as the opening guest, encountered a heavy rainstorm. Although the members were shivering from the cold, they were still drenched in heavy rain after taking the stage and brought a special and sincere performance to the "National Wind Ceremony". , contributed the umbrella version of "Sending the Bright Moon" and the rain version of "Tang Palace Girl". The audience was also ignited along with the classic "fan dance" in the heavy rain. The Hanfu skirts were placed in the rain and echoed the fans in the hands of the members. They danced with the rhythm of the song. The dance movements were brisk and flexible. The members cooperated tacitly. The dance movements in the whole performance were like flowing clouds and flowing water, which pushed the atmosphere of the scene to a climax. The SING girl group also once again showed the audience their professional attitude and their unique oriental performance. As the national style girl group of Qigu Culture under Kugou Music, SING girl group has been focusing on the polishing of works since its debut. Since the launch of "Sending the Bright Moon" in 2017, it has been loved by audiences, and SING girl group has begun to use "national style" "As the background, he has been constantly trying and developing new expressions of national style, and spreading Chinese culture in a more fashionable way. For them, Guofeng music is not just a slogan, but the intention and innovation of all aspects from arrangement, dance to clothing. Facts have proved that it is this kind of perseverance that will make the work enduring for a long time. Not long ago, "Sending the Bright Moon" once again swept the short video platform with its brainwashing melody and the characteristic "fan dance", causing the whole people to jump, ranking first in the short video hot list, with a playback volume of 520 million. It is because of carriers like "National Style Ceremony" and the SING girl group that have always insisted on spreading the national style culture, more and more young people have begun to pay attention to Chinese traditional culture, and the cultural charm of five thousand years will be endless. Generate the power to feed back the development of the times. We also hope that through continuous inheritance, more and more young people will turn national style culture and national style skills from hobbies into lifestyles.

