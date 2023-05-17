The Titanic up close: images of the shipwreck are revealed as it has never been seen

This year they fulfilled 111 years since the sinking of the RMS Titanic in the ocean Atlantic. As a way of clarifying what happened in 1912, today the images that offer a complete 3D reconstruction of the most famous shipwreck in the world.

The vessel has been extensively explored since it was their remains were discovered in 1985. But, the gloom of the depths is so great that the cameras They can only show a few snapshots of the decomposing boat, never the whole thing.

The luxury liner was owned by the British company White Star Line.

That is why we resorted to a 3D recomposition, via full-size digital scan. This deep-water mapping of the wreck makes it look like it has been drained all the watermaking it easy to see the status of what’s left in more detail, compared to cameras and lights.

The submersible devices, controlled remotely by a team of researchers aboard a specialized vessel, spent more than 200 hours surveying the length and breadth of the wreck. There, they took more than 700,000 imagesfrom all angles, allowing the creation of an exact reconstruction.

The delicate remains of the Titanic lie at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, near the Canadian coast.

The research was carried out in the summer of 2022 by Magellan Ltd, a deep-sea mapping company, and Atlantic Productions, who are making a documentary on the project.

“The depth, almost 4,000 meters, represents a challenge, and there are also currents in the place, and we are not allowed to touch anything so as not to damage the wreck,” he explained. Gerhard Seiffertwho led the expedition, to the BBC.

“And the other challenge is that you have to map every square inch, even the parts that are not interesting, like in the debris field you have to map the mud, but you need it to fill in between all these interesting objects,” he added.

How is the Titanic currently?

The boat is eaten away by rust.

He Titanic is currently at 3800 meters deep within the Atlantic Ocean and about 350 nautical miles from the coast from Newfoundland, Canada. Its remains are delicate and deteriorating rapidly underwater, so it could disappear in the next 40 years.

The wreck is not a single piece, but is divided into two parts, with separate bow and stern for about 800 meters away. In addition, it is surrounded by a huge debris field that were once part of the broken ship.

To the left of the image there is a hole in the place where the grand staircase was.

As expected, the decomposition of the parts is not homogeneous. In the bownow covered by oxide stalactites, its well-known V shapeaccompanied by railings.

Although much of it is buried under the mud, due to the force of the impact, you can still glimpse the top where the boat deck. There, a large hole reveals a void where a large staircase once stood.

The stern disaster is believed to be due to the impact of the ship hitting the ocean floor.

Unlike the front of the boat, the popa it’s a chaotic mess of metal, as that part of the ship completely collapsed when it sank to the bottom of the sea. In addition, in the scan you can see some minute details, such as the serial number of one of the propellers.

For his part, he debris field that surrounds the wreck has a large dimension. In it are statues, unopened bottles of champagne, metal ornaments from the ship, and hundreds of personal belongings, including shoes.

Some details of the wreck are still visible.

The importance of the reconstruction of the Titanic

The researchers hope that the scans from the new studies can reveal more information about the mysteries surrounding what happened on the tragic night of April 14, 1912which ended the life of almost 1500 personas.

Parks Stephenson, analista del Titanic for many years, he explained that studying the stern could reveal the mechanics of how the wreck hit the bottom of the seasince “there are still questions, basic questions, that need answers about the ship.”

“We really don’t understand the character of the collision with iceberg. We don’t even know if she hit it off the starboard side, as shown in all the movies. He could have landed on the iceberg,” she added.

Seeing the scans for the first time, the researcher was “impressed” and considered that it was “one of the first important steps in driving the Titanic story towards an investigation based on evidence, and not on speculation.”

At the rate of decomposition of the Titanic, it is estimated that within 40 years it will have disappeared

Despite this, the sea is disposing of the wreck, microbes are eating away at them and some parts are disintegrating. The expeditions run against time to finish understanding the maritime disaster.

3D reconstruction seeks to stop this advance of nature, freezing the wreckage of the ship in time and allowing historians to study every detail in search of one day revealing all the hidden secrets of the Titanic.