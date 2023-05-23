Today’s hot topic! After Lianmai’s turmoil, Chen Yanxi posted a high-profile photo and posted a high-profile article to suspect the connotation of Zhao Liying– Dizu.com

Today’s hot topic! After Lianmai turmoil, Chen Yanxi posted a high-profile post in high-profile photos and suspected Zhao Liying’s connotation

On the evening of May 22, Michelle Chen also shared a video on her personal social platform to promote her new drama “Warm and Sweet”, with a caption: “Grow up through experience until you meet true love, Qijiayi is worth it~”, which has also received widespread attention from netizens.

Chen Yanxi also intercepted some clips in the play. The first monologue is “When you are young, it is easy to miss it because of your self-esteem.” She also said in the play: “It was back then, I was too young, and many I don’t know how to deal with things. Now I understand, but I have missed you.” With tears in her eyes, her superb acting skills and super good looks also won everyone’s admiration. The second monologue is “If you don’t love, let the other person go, is it okay?” Even though Qi Jiayi (played by Chen Yanxi) in the play has entered into a married life, she finds that this is not what she wants, and she bravely proposes Divorce, start your own different life. The third monologue is “I’m married to you, so I must be wronged?” , will eventually enter the palace of marriage hand in hand. The fourth monologue is “I am very lucky to have met my true love.” Michelle Chen also opened up with the hero in the play, and finally kissed on the flyover. It is a particularly romantic and beautiful ending, which is enviable . And just the day before, during the live broadcast, Chen Yanxi’s husband, Chen Xiao, unexpectedly received a netizen with Zhao Liying’s profile picture while connecting with the mic. We also know that Chen Xiao and Zhao Liying were regarded as golden boys and girls by many people in the past, and their relationship is also enviable. We look forward to hearing good news about them as soon as possible, but in the end they parted ways. A past event, but Chen Xiao kept asking “Who is this?” It aroused heated discussions among netizens. Now, Chen Yanxi deliberately intercepted these clips in her new drama, which seems to coincide with the story of the three of them. The first paragraph is like when Chen Xiao broke up with Zhao Liying back then, and he was too young to handle his career and relationship well. And the second paragraph is suspected to be shouting at Zhao Liying, but Yingbao is an innocent victim. The third and fourth paragraphs seem to express their own position, proving that she and Chen Xiao are true love. Not only have they entered the palace of marriage hand in hand, but they are also particularly romantic and beautiful in daily life. Although Michelle Chen is working hard to promote her new drama, but sharing such a clip at this moment, and there is also a monologue with heart, which can’t help but make people feel a sense of substitution. But no matter what, I also believe that Chen Yanxi and Chen Xiao are also loving couples, and Zhao Liying will meet her Prince Charming again in the near future![Disclaimer:ThepicturesinthisarticlearefromtheInternetifthereisanycopyrightownerpleasecontacttodeleteit!】

