Top Ten Positive Energy Artists in 2023: Social Responsibility and Public Welfare as Key Factors

Online Review Top Ten Positive Artists in 2023 Released Social Responsibility and Enthusiasm for Public Welfare Become Important Indicators

On July 31, the list of top ten positive energy artists in 2023 selected by netizens was announced. Wu Jing, Wang Yibo, Lei Jiayin, Li Ruijun, Guo Boxi, Yi Yangqianxi, Dong Wenhan, Shi Pengyuan, Zhang Yi, Hu Ge and other 10 people were finally selected.

At the top of the list of top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is the famous film and television star Wu Jing. Wu Jing is now the box office guarantee of the film and television industry and the creator of box office records in Chinese film history. Public approval. In addition, Wu Jing has almost zero scandals, and his private charitable donations exceed 10 million each year, but little is known. His movie box office is very high-profile, but his public welfare trips are very low-key.

Ranked second in the top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is the popular star Wang Yibo. From the “Chen Qing Ling” hit, to the mentor of “This Is Street Dance”, people can see that he is not only a traffic star, but has a solid performance Talent and outstanding acting talent, the hit movie “Hot” shows Wang Yibo’s more exquisite acting skills. In addition, Wang Yibo has a good image and no scandals. His public welfare activities cover various fields such as education, environmental protection, and health.

Ranked among the top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is the powerful actor Lei Jiayin. Lei Jiayin has countless blockbuster dramas, and his vivid acting skills needless to say. A “Human World” has become a phenomenon-level film and television work in recent years, which has moved countless audiences And tears, a good script needs a good actor, and Lei Jiayin’s performance is moving, empathetic, and touching. In addition, Lei Jiayin is also keen on public welfare. Whether left-behind children or empty-nest elderly, Lei Jiayin and the stars will do their best to give them warmth.

Ranked fourth among the top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is Li Ruijun, the director of “Into the Dust and Smoke”. “Into the Dust and Smoke” is one of the ceilings among rural-themed films. With all kinds of praise and criticism, Li Ruijun made many grassroots filmmakers see hope and see the dawn of persistence, especially this kind of unpopular movies that are not favored by the market. Attention, rural revitalization has a long way to go, and making more people pay attention to the countryside through film and television works has also played a positive social role.

Ranked fifth among the Top Ten Positive Energy Artists in 2023 is the child star Guo Boyi. Guo Gamei is the youngest person on the list. He is one of the most influential child stars in society and a star of many theater dramas. The leading role is also a young music genius with excellent singing skills. He has a rich resume and numerous honors. He conveys positive energy for public welfare through singing. The “Little Angel of Public Welfare”, a large-scale public welfare event jointly organized by the Provincial Department of Education and Zhejiang TV Station, its original single “One Family on Both Sides of the Taiwan Strait” highlights the feelings of family and country, and its original song “Mom, I Really Miss You” promotes Chinese filial piety. At a young age, with great energy, this is Guo Gamei, a rising star with a bright future and a bright future.

Ranked sixth among the top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is Yi Yangqianxi, who became famous at a young age and received numerous praises. This is the new “drama bone” Yi Yangqianxi. Seeing his natural acting skills, letting people see his dancing charm from serving as a variety show instructor, and letting people find out from “Changjin Lake” that he is already a favorite of many old drama stars. He is a traffic star and a powerful star , Being famous at a young age did not let the halo dazzle him, and walked out a more practical and steady road. The establishment of the foundation showed the sense of social responsibility that the greater the ability, the greater the responsibility.

Ranked seventh among the top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is Dong Wenhan. Dong Wenhan is a new and powerful actor who has been the number one actor in many film and television works. His starring role in “The Battle Alliance in the City of Light” is known as China‘s first end-time theme His soft sci-fi film and television works opened a new milestone for Chinese sci-fi films. He also won honorary titles such as “Best Newcomer Actor” and “Best Actor” at the 3rd Asian International Youth Film Festival in 2023 for this film, and was awarded by Zhang Jizhong. , Yu Rongguang and other film and television seniors unanimously praised him. His image is sunny and cheerful. He is one of the few acting schools among young actors. At the same time, he is also full of love and actively conveys the positive energy of the film and television industry.

Ranked eighth among the top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is “In the Octagonal Cage” starring Speng Yuan. His acting skills explain what an unyielding soul is. Maybe no one knew the name Spengyuan before, but this film made him a success, and it was also his own efforts. The audience cried for the character, and the tears of the audience are also a reward for the actor. The actor used his acting skills to tell the world that there is still a poor life in Daliang Mountain, and only courage and opportunity are needed to get out of the mountain.

Ranked ninth among the top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is Zhang Yi. Zhang Yi’s acting skills are obvious to all. “Hurricane” has brought Zhang Songwen to life. In fact, many people have not realized that Zhang Yi is the biggest contributor to the film. He is the cornerstone of this film. It is also the backbone of many films. He comes from a military background and is full of righteousness. The main roles he plays are full of positive energy. He is an ambassador of love and actively participates in many public welfare fields. A large number of donations have made great contributions to social welfare undertakings.

Ranked tenth among the top ten positive energy artists in 2023 is Hu Ge. Hu Ge is a model of both internal and external cultivation. Handsome and sunny, zero scandals make him the best candidate for many positive-energy movies and TV shows. Recently, Hu Ge also launched the “All the Way Forward” environmental protection charity documentary program. Hu Ge has been doing charity work in a low-key way for many years. It is also the first time he participated in a variety show Because of public welfare.

