Video | The "Retired Aunt" version of "The Legend of Zhen Huan" swiped, the reporter connected the producer and the family members of the participants: Silver-haired people can also live cool!

A “60+” version of “The Legend of Zhen Huan” has been on the screen in the past two days. 16 retired aunts and 1 uncle from Shanghai took the bus to Hengdian Film and Television City, Jinhua, Zhejiang, and packaged the crew to “remake” “The Legend of Zhen Huan” “Shocking”. “To a lot of young people. On October 26, a reporter from Xinmin Evening News contacted the producer of the film and the relatives of the aunts who participated in the filming. In their opinion, silver-haired people can also be cool, “I want to break the public’s stereotype of the elderly.”

60 years old + “electric shock” court drama

The average age of the aunts participating this time is 62 years old, and the oldest is in their 70s. The wife of one of the aunts also specially came to play the role of the emperor in the play.

Peng Kai, the head of Shanghai Rich Fashion Club, who planned the event, introduced that the club is usually designing some creative travel products, and the initial inspiration came from a friend’s mother who likes to travel and take pictures, and also loves to follow dramas, “Let’s just come here. For a more immersive shooting experience, there will be a tourism product of 4,000 yuan per person for three days and two nights.”

In order to make the aunt and uncle’s “first show” smooth, Peng Kai selected the “Blood Test” segment of “The Legend of Zhen Huan” that can highlight the group drama. There are opportunities to play. Taking into account the fairness, everyone decides the role by lottery.

Before shooting, the director specially gave these aunties popular science acting skills and instructed the lines. At 8:00 a.m. on the day of the shooting, the makeup artist of the crew put makeup on all the actors and put on professional costumes. Peng Kai said: “Because it is a non-professional actor, the texture of the costumes and props should be compared with the TV series, so as to help the actors find their feelings.” The whole shooting lasted 6 hours and involved 5 scenes. “As long as the actors can overcome the initial tension, everything will go smoothly afterwards. If an aunt forgets her words, the people on the side will help remind it, which is very heart-warming.”

Envy from the “post-80s”

This time, the aunts sighed that their dream of being an actor was fulfilled. The uncle who played the emperor was a little unhappy at first, and felt that no one would chat with him, but after seeing the film, he was very excited, after all, he had been addicted to the emperor.

Mr. Yan, the son of one of the aunts “actor”, was very emotional when he saw his mother’s stills and videos. His mother is 64 years old this year. After retirement, she likes to participate in cultural activities in the community. In the past two days, the video has exploded all over the Internet, and the 17-member acting WeChat group has become very lively.

“She and the little sisters are very happy, and they forwarded relevant reports to me in various ways.” Mr. Yan said that his mother likes to travel, and this challenge to such a trendy form made him a little surprised and envied, “It’s better than participating in a shopping group. it is good”. In Mr. Yan’s view, not only people of their age are interested in acting, but as “post-80s”, their peers around him are also very curious about filming in Hengdian, “If I can film and play with my friends, that’s not bad! ”

Peng Kai did not expect such a warm response from the whole network. In his opinion, Hengdian filming can be very popular, mainly because it is not an easy thing for the public to achieve, and it requires the professional cooperation of Fuhuadao and the filming team. The enthusiastic response of young people also reflects a “stereotype” of the society towards the elderly: retired aunts and uncles love to dance square dance, fish, play cards, play chess, play mahjong, drink… But he believes that this is not the case. In life and on this set, he can feel that the old people want to try some very trendy things, but they lack some channels. And he hopes to break the stereotype: “The elderly can also live cool, live their own lives, and be full of vigor.”

It is reported that he and the team will continue to launch new scripts, and the next one is “Deep Love and Rain” with the flavor of the Republic of China, which will also allow more elderly people to be “electrically shocked” and have fun. (Xinmin Evening News reporter Xiao Qianying to Yuan Yuan)