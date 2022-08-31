ROME – The revolution in the Škoda Auto brand has officially begun. After the anticipations offered by the first details of the innovative Vision7S, a fully electric concept car, precursor of the next battery Suv of the Bohemian house, the details of the strategic plan of the winged arrow brand have been disclosed, ready to derive an identity again. more distinctive within the Volkswagen group.

“Today is a very special day in the history of Škoda Auto, we are showing the new brand identity, including the new logo and the update of the Corporate Identity (CI) – explained Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto – With the Vision concept 7S, we provide a clear preview of a model that will fit at the top of our product range. In addition, our electrification campaign is accelerating significantly, we will launch three more fully electric models by 2026 and more are already planned. In addition, over the next five years, we will invest a total of 5.6 billion euros in electric mobility and an additional 700 million in digitalisation, in order to guarantee the future profitability of the company and jobs ”. Thus, on the way to electrification, in addition to a compact, a medium-segment SUV and a seven-seater are planned, ideal for satisfying the needs of families. The Vision 7S prototype, with an 89 kWh battery, a range of over 600 km (Wltp cycle) and a charging peak of 200 kW, offers an ad hoc preview of the seven-seater electric SUV that we will soon see in version standard.





The Bohemian company aims to have a share of 100% electric models in Europe in excess of 70% by 2030 and during the transition phase towards electric mobility, it will strengthen its range with highly efficient engines by presenting the new generations of Superb and Kodiaq. in the second half of 2023, while the renewed Octavia will arrive the following year. Vision 7S is a top-of-the-range Sport utility vehicle built on the modular Meb platform that represents the specific preview of a new Škoda model, embodying the brand’s new design language. Characteristic elements of the renewed style that will be gradually introduced on the new models include the new front, renamed “Tech-Deck Face”, and interiors made of sustainable materials. The brand’s new logo will no longer use 3D graphics, favoring lettering and the 2D model, more suited to digital transposition, with different shades of green, i.e. Emerald and Verde Elettrico, which represent ecology, sustainability and electric mobility.

“With our new CI, we are taking the whole look of the brand to a higher level – added Martin Jahn, member of the Škoda Auto Board for Sales and Marketing – It is not only our product range that evolves, but also our customers. For us this is the perfect opportunity to make our brand suitable for the decade of transformation and to adapt the Škoda look to the needs and expectations of our customers. Our new CI emphasizes the modern and distinctive design and clearly shows our digital-first approach ”.