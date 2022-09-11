Listen to Wu Nong’s soft language of Suzhou Pingtan, appreciate the scenery of the south of the Yangtze River with small bridges and flowing water, and feel the picturesque romance of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Last night, “Who first saw the moon on the riverside? When did Jiangyue shine at the beginning of the year?” Xie Lan, a young actor from Suzhou Pingtan Troupe, opened the performance chapter for CCTV’s Mid-Autumn Festival Gala with a soft and delicate Pingtan aria. In the “Moon Viewing” art feast carefully prepared by audiences across the country, the stage scenery with unique Jiangnan characteristics and the wonderful performances of Suzhou artists also caught a lot of attention.

The gala revolved around the three chapters of “The Moon at the beginning of the River”, “The Bright Moon in the Mountains and Rivers”, and “The Bright Moon and Thousand Autumns”. Along with the progress of the three chapters, the outstanding young actors Xie Lan and Lu Jiaqi of the Suzhou Pingtan Troupe appeared three times in a row, interpreting Suzhou for the audience. Part of the aria from Pingtan “Spring River, Flowers and Moonlight Night”. In the performance of “Jiangchu Zhaozhao”, a song “Beautiful Flowers and Full Moon” added poetic and picturesque to the Mudu Ancient Town under the night. Pingtan actor Yang Shijun from Zhangjiagang Pingtan Art Center sang a short piece of “The Legend of the White Snake: Appreciating the Mid-Autumn Festival”. Wu Lennon soft language, intoxicating. “Although it only appeared for less than 3 minutes at the party, we spent 3 days rehearsing and recording.” Xie Lan told reporters that this time they mainly performed with Yu Tiao and Jiang Tiao’s singing, but they were slightly different. Innovation. Especially the third section of the male and female duet, according to the previous singing method is you and me, this time it is presented in a manner similar to the male and female duets, which does not affect the traditional singing method, and is a bit different from the tradition.

It is reported that the lyrics of Suzhou Pingtan’s “Spring River, Flowers and Moon Night” come from a seven-character long song written by Zhang Ruoxu, a poet in the Tang Dynasty. With the river as the scene and the moon as the main body, it depicts a beautiful, distant, blurred and blurred view of the moon and night on the spring river. It expresses the sincere and moving feelings of parting and philosophical life feelings of the wandering child and wife, and is known as “a single piece overwhelms the whole Tang Dynasty”. The song was composed by the famous Suzhou composer Chen Yong. “Because of the time limit, each segment cannot exceed 1 minute, so the performance of “Spring River, Flowers and Moon Night” is a little more compact than the traditional tune. The audience sounds fuller, but it does not affect the traditional charm.” Chen Yong said.

In addition to Suzhou Pingtan with unique Jiangnan characteristics, musicians from the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra and actors from the Suzhou Song and Dance Theatre also brought wonderful performances to the audience at this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival Gala. Under the leadership of the chief conductor Xu Zhong of the Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, the musicians of the orchestra not only perfectly cooperated with the performances of “A Thousand Thousand Que Song” and “We Will Be Better”, but also cooperated with pianist Kong Xiangdong, violinist Gao Shen, cello Hands Ouyang Nana jointly started the performance of “Song of the Yangtze River”. In Suzhou, the watchtower of the Yangtze River civilization, the artists brought a strong artistic infection to the audience through their impassioned melodies, indulging in eulogizing the mother river of the Chinese nation. “The program is not long, everyone recorded five or six hours in the high temperature outdoors, but they all maintained a positive and full mental state, and no one complained.” Suzhou Symphony Orchestra’s second violin deputy principal Jia Xiaoke told reporters. In addition, 27 actors from Suzhou Song and Dance Theater participated in the evening performance, accompanying the songs “Remember to Be Brave”, “Breathless” and “Bright Moon on the Sea”.

In this year’s stage set, more of the classical sophistication of Suzhou and the charm of Jiangnan were displayed. Against the background of the big screen of the super moon, pavilions, pavilions, small bridges and corridors, and lotus ponds set off the stage. On the pavilion in the center of the main stage, the couplet of “A round of bright moon is always accompanied by a clean and worry-free good time” is presented impressively. This calligraphy work is from the hands of Chen Weibing, chairman of the Suzhou Artists Association. CCTV Mid-Autumn Festival Gala wrote couplets. “The last time was in 2020, and the Mid-Autumn Festival Gala was held in Suzhou, so this time the couplet was created in cursive script, and I wrote more carefully. With a thick stack of paper, I finally selected the most satisfying pair.” Chen Weibing told reporters that he also hoped to take this opportunity to better show the charm of Wumen’s calligraphy and painting.

□Su Daily reporter Luo Wen Jiang Feng