Yailin Accuses Anuel AA of Physical Abuse During Pregnancy: Shocking Revelations on Social Media

Title: Yailin “The Most Viral” Accuses Anuel AA of Physical Abuse During Pregnancy, Reveals Evidence on Instagram

Subtitle: Dominican Singer Shares Images of Alleged Abuse and Promises Legal Action

Date: [Current date]

Yailin, widely known as “The Most Viral,” has accused her ex-partner and Puerto Rican reggaeton singer, Anuel AA, of physical abuse while she was pregnant with their daughter, Cattleya. In a series of Instagram “stories” posted on her official account, Yailin claimed that she had endured a pattern of both physical and economic abuse during their relationship.

The singer went on to share images of the alleged blows she suffered while in the gestation stage, along with text messages where she asked Anuel AA for financial support to cover rent, diapers, and other expenses related to their daughter. Yailin expressed her frustration, claiming that he left her without any financial support and even stole her belongings, leaving her with nothing.

Meanwhile, Yailin’s lawyer, Andrés Toribio, announced on social media that he would be taking legal action against Anuel AA for the physical and psychological attacks experienced by his client during her pregnancy. Toribio also stated that any further discussion or exposure of the topic would be handled through legal channels.

Yailin’s response came after her alleged partner, Tekashi 6ix9ine, labeled Anuel AA a “rat” for posting a photo of their daughter on Instagram without considering Yailin’s readiness. Tekashi accused Anuel AA of neglecting his responsibilities as a father, stating that he has done nothing for their daughter in the past three months.

Anuel AA retaliated by accusing Tekashi of defamation, highlighting the rapper’s past conviction related to child pornography. He warned Tekashi to stay away from his daughter, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges brought against him.

Shortly after Yailin shared the images of the alleged abuse, Anuel AA responded with a “story” on his Instagram account, calling her a liar. He expressed disbelief that she would stoop so low and insinuate such false accusations, questioning why she waited so long to come forward.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, Anuel AA’s birth name, addressed his followers, urging them not to be fooled and claiming Yailin’s allegations were false.

Primera Hora reached out to Anuel AA’s press spokesperson, Elizabeth Sánchez, for a reaction, but she stated that the artist had already made his statements on social media and would not comment further on the matter.

Yailin’s accusations and the subsequent exchange of responses on social media have sparked heated discussions among fans and followers of both artists, and the public is eagerly awaiting updates on the legal proceedings.

[End of article]

