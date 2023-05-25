Home » [Yunshang Lingnan]ACGN culture gains ground in Guangzhou! Have you been to the comic exhibition? The “two-dimensional experience” is really a bit explosive
In early May, many young people dressed in a variety of styles, wearing unique clothes and wigs, gathered at the PWTC Expo in Guangzhou. They are fans of ACGN–Anime, Comics, Games, and Novels. They seemed to have come from the world of comics or games to attend the Firefly comic convention. Animation studios showcased new works and products; well-known animators met with fans, and cosplayers also gathered to showcase their costumes at the event. The expo has raised awareness among ACGN fans of anime trends and helped them know their true identity.  #artandculture

Text/Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Chen Xiaonan

