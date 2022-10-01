Journalist since 2014, I mainly deal with geopolitical analysis and foreign policy. I play electric guitar and I love rock and metal.

Jack Grozier, a young father of just 23, was found dead at his home in New Cumnock, Ayrshire, Scotland on Thursday 29 September. According to what was reconstructed, the boy died due to a sudden illness in his sleep.

The pain of the girlfriend

The early The young man’s death shocked and moved the whole of Scotland. Samantha Kelly, girlfriend of Jack Grozier and mom of little three-year-old Harris said, “You never expect to lose your boyfriend, she texted me the night before to tell me she was going to talk to me the next morning.”

“He loved being a dad. He wanted to be the best version of himself for Harris. Harris always smiled for himHe recalled.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever been throughhe was my best friend, ”added Samantha Kelly, in statements reported by the Mirror.

“We were about to get married”

Samantha, who lives in Coylton with Harris, revealed that she and Jack were planning their future together and they were planning to get married.

“Jack loved to make everyone laugh – there’s nothing he wouldn’t do for his friends or family. We had a great time together”.

The new delivery job

Jack should have started a new job as a delivery boyhaving previously worked as a bricklayer.

He was also an addict of day Rangers and had planned to travel to Liverpool for the Champions League match on 4 October.

The older sister Kerry Alexander (Grozier) he remembered it thus: “We are all speechless and devastated. Jack was loving ”.



