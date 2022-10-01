Home Health 23-year-old father dies of a sudden illness in his sleep, the pain of his girlfriend: “We had to get married”
23-year-old father dies of a sudden illness in his sleep, the pain of his girlfriend: “We had to get married”

23-year-old father dies of a sudden illness in his sleep, the pain of his girlfriend: “We had to get married”

Jack Grozier, 23, was found lifeless in his home in New Cumnock, Scotland. He was planning to marry his young girlfriend

Jack Grozier, a young father of just 23, was found dead at his home in New Cumnock, Ayrshire, Scotland on Thursday 29 September. According to what was reconstructed, the boy died due to a sudden illness in his sleep.

