After Bioshock Infinite was completed, series creator Ken Levine started a new studio, which has since been removed from the series. Fortunately, this isn’t the end of the series, as 2K and Take-Two confirmed it will continue, and development has been going on for a long time.

Back in early 2020, the publisher said the next BioshockWill be “developed in the next few years”, it’s been two and a half years since then – it might be time to see the next install. As Bioshock turned 15 yesterday, the official 2K account on Twitter posted a celebration of the classic game, leading some to think they might be hinting at something.

Among other things, they wrote:“Please join us in celebrating Bioshock’s 15th anniversary”while adding that“77 years ago today, August 21, 1945, Andrew Ryan announced plans to build the Rapture”.

What do you think, is this just a happy celebration or do we have something to do with Bioshock at the end of WW2 and maybe announce it this week at Gamescom Cologne?

