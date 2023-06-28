Alcohol Cessation Hypnosis | dr Elmar Basse | Hamburg

Hypnosis for Alcohol | Practice for hypnosis Hamburg Dr. phil. Elmar Basse

Quitting drinking alcohol is a decision that quite a few people put off for a long time, as hypnotherapist and alternative practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg. It is not uncommon for compromise solutions to be attempted.

Different ways to avoid quitting:

For example, one variation, says hypnotherapist Elmar Basse, is telling yourself that you just want to drink less. But then, and that’s usually the downside, it can sometimes be difficult to estimate when you’re going to reach your limit. Your own psyche does not find itself a clear indication when it is too much, unless, as the hypnotherapist Elmar Basse says, that you have exceeded your limit, only then it is already too late.

The second way to control drinking:

According to the hypnotherapist Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg to set a clear limit, for example to make it a rule that “after 2 or 3 beers” it should be over. In the experience of Elmar Basse, some people can succeed in doing this, but by no means everyone, it depends very much on individual requirements, in particular how easily one is “seduced”, on the one hand by the drug alcohol itself, on the other hand also by social pressure practiced by other people who want to encourage the person to drink.

The third way to limit alcohol consumption:

According to the hypnotherapist and non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Dr. phil. Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis Hamburg to take a temporary “break”. The psychological advantage seems to be that it is presumably easier on the soul not to have to make a decision forever and ever, but only to say goodbye to alcohol for the time being, for example until the body has regenerated and about the Liver values ​​are in order again if they were previously in the critical range.

The time-out offers the chance to find out for oneself that one can shape one’s life, including one’s social life, without the drug alcohol, without having to make a “loss experience” in the process, but even on the plus side, so to speak, a whole range of personal ones can post wins. According to Elmar Basse, this not only includes the health aspect, no matter how serious this may be, but also the aspect of liberation from alcohol abuse or alcohol dependence.

With hypnosis to break away from alcohol:

In order to be able to take a break, however, you usually need the right push, as Elmar Basse from the practice for hypnosis in Hamburg knows. The energetic deep hypnosis, as he uses it on the subject of alcohol, is a tried and tested approach that has helped many people to develop a new, better relationship with alcohol.

Doesn't experience often make the difference? Clients benefit from the daily, intensive work that Dr. phil. Elmar Basse practices with hypnosis and which has brought him a great deal of experience.

In his practice for hypnosis in Hamburg, the non-medical practitioner for psychotherapy Elmar Basse has been offering clinical hypnosis and hypnotherapy for many years. Clinical hypnosis at Elmar Basse can help with a wide range of issues. These include, among other things, smoking cessation and weight reduction, but also the treatment of fears and pain and much more.

