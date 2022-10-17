Let’s start from an assumption: often (and willingly) behind the accumulation of weight there are wrong eating habits. Skipping meals is one of them. Avoiding breakfast will not have any positive impact on the waistline, it will only make us hungry for lunch and run the risk of eating more. Certainly, one of the habits that weigh the most on the scale, and on health, is to consume rich foods sugars. My he glucose, it is not to be demonized. At least not entirely. As part of a weight loss diet, in addition to decreasing the number of calories ingested, it is good to consider an important value, theglycemic index of food.

Glycemic index

L’glycemic index measures the rate at which carbohydrate-containing foods raise blood sugar, which is the amount of sugar (glucose) in the blood. Foods with another glycemic index such as i sweets, potatoes, white flours and derivativesquickly raise your blood sugar causing a spike insulin. Insulin is a hormone produced by the pancreas that brings sugar from the blood to the tissues where it will be used as energy or “stored” in the form of grasso. The higher the glycemic index, the faster this process happens. Here is the reason why, if you want to lose weight, you need to consume foods that have a low glycemic index or those that, although containing sugars, do not raise the blood sugar too much so as not to create “reserves” of fat.

Photo by Mathilde Langevin on Unsplash

Low glycemic index foods

Low glycemic index foods are all those rich in fibre that slow down the absorption of sugars. Obviously included in a balanced diet. In fact, our body needs to carbohydratesbut to keep insulin balance, it is essential to consume the right amount. The same for proteins, which must be consumed with every meal, but respecting precise limits. Only in this way will it be possible maintain blood glucose levels. Meals must also include a fair amount of grassi non-inflammatory Omega3, which help our body a release satiety hormones. Go ahead, therefore, a barley, quinoa, durum wheat pasta cooked al dente, soy spaghetti, amaranth, Essene bread, wild rice, wheat bran, rice bran, oat bran, basmati rice, spelled. Almost all vegetables are perfect except potatoes and sweet potatoes, carrots and squash, legumes, citrus fruits, peaches, apricots, red fruits and apples.

Factors that affect the glycemic index

It is worth mentioning that some factors affect the glycemic index of a food. Among those who raise it we find the storagethe processing (in general, industrial foods have a high GI) and the cooking. The glycemic index of durum wheat pasta, for example, varies according to the cooking time. The longer you leave the spaghetti on the stove to boil, the more the glycemic index will increase. Instead, a ploy for slow down the rate at which carbohydrates turn into blood sugar is to consume fibrewhich slow down the absorption of nutrients, e dried fruit.

In short, to keep weight under control and stay in shape, you don’t have to alone pay attention to the portions of pasta, bread and desserts that we bring to the table, but also (and above all) to keep the blood sugar level constant.