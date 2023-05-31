Anti-Covid vaccine and myocarditis among young people: the Yale study

A team of researchers from the prestigious American university has discovered that the inflammation is not caused by the antibodies induced by the vaccine, but by a spontaneous response of the immune system.

A study of the Yale Universitypublished in Science Immunology, investigated the reasons for the onset of myocarditis among young people after the administration of the anti-Covid vaccine. The researchers analyzed tissue samples from 23 healthy young patients between the ages of 13 and 21 who had developed myocarditis and/or pericarditis after the second dose of the anti-Covid mRna vaccine.

The team, led by the infectious disease specialist Pearl Yildirimdiscovered that the basis of inflammation would not be the antibodies induced by the vaccine, but a spontaneous response of the immune system.

“Previous studies suggest that in rare cases myocarditis/pericarditis may occur in young males after repeated doses of mRNA anti-Covid vaccine, but the disease is likely to occur as a complication of SARS-CoV-2 infection rather than after vaccination”, explains the researcher.

The analysis showed that the immune system increased inflammatory signaling, setting in motion an expansion of white blood cells that damage heart tissue and an increase in macrophages that stimulate fibrosis. According to the results, the antibodies induced by the vaccine would not have contributed to the onset of the disease.

“These findings may help refine vaccination strategies for at-risk adolescent male demographics, providing even safer ways to protect against the virus,” Yildirim said. It is crucial to contextualize the risk of adverse events and potential clinical sequelae, i.e. persistent or subsequent disease, following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination versus the risk of sequelae, hospitalization and/or death from complications following SARS infection -CoV-2”.

