With iOS 16, Apple is bringing a brand new version of the Home app and will bring a big boost to the HomeKit experience.

Apple has added several new wallpapers to the Home app in iOS 16, and there are more in the latest beta for developers and publishers.

The iOS 16 Beta4 release, released to developers on Wednesday, adds two new wallpapers to the Home app, in addition to the 10 other wallpapers added by the previous beta.

Most of these new wallpapers are blurred abstract gradients of different colors, available in light and dark versions. There are also three landscape tablecloths. One is a white wall with a blue sky in the background, another is a wallpaper of wildflowers, and the other is an open field. There are a total of 21 new images that can be used as wallpapers.

As mentioned before, these wallpapers can only be found in the Home app, which means you won’t see them in the wallpaper options for the iOS home screen and lock screen.

These wallpapers have a resolution of 2000×2000, which can meet the needs of most iPhones and iPads.

Notably, iOS 16 is currently available to developers as beta software through the Apple Developer website. The public beta version is also available to users enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program. The official version is expected to be officially released this fall.

source