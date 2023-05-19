Arctic char tartare with paprika aioli and jacket potatoes | > – Guide – Cooking

Ingredients for the potatoes:

Boil the potatoes with their skins and caraway seeds in salted water for 20-25 minutes until soft, rinse briefly and peel.

Ingredients for the tartare:

Finely dice the char fillet and smoked salmon and set aside in a bowl to cool. Peel and finely dice the cucumber, shallots and garlic. Rinse the lime with hot water, dry, grate and squeeze. Finely chop the chives and dill.

Mix the fish cubes with the chilli sauce, lime zest, cucumber, shallot and garlic cubes, some lime juice and olive oil. Add the herbs. Stir in the remaining lime juice and season with salt, pepper and sugar.

Ingredients for the pepper aioli:

peel off the garlic. Drain and chop the peppers. Fry together in a pan with a little olive oil. Add white wine and stew the vegetables until soft. Allow to cool and puree in a blender with the egg yolk and mustard. Add grapeseed oil drop by drop and whip up a mayonnaise. Season to taste with salt, pepper and Tabasco.

Ingredients for the wild garlic butter:

Wash wild garlic, pat dry and chop finely. Froth up the butter in a saucepan, toss the potatoes in it and add the chopped wild garlic. Season with salt.

serving:

Spread 3 tbsp aioli per portion on a preheated plate. Spread the wild garlic potatoes on top and garnish each with 3 dumplings of char tartare.

Further information From eel to pike-perch: the best recipes for all types of edible fish, plus tips and useful information about preparation. more See also President Göttlich says: FC St. Pauli opposes DFL investor plans



Schleswig Holstein Magazine

