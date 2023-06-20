Home » Asl Bari, ‘Monopoli-Fsano hospital site closes on 24 July’ – Health
Health

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 20 – The ASL Bari confirms the date of July 24 for the closure of the construction site of the new Monopoli-Fasano hospital, between the provinces of Bari and Brindisi.

According to the latest monitoring released by the local health authority “the structural and building works, the electrical and mechanical systems are in an advanced state of completion in the 7 blocks and on all levels of the building, both inside and in the external perimeter areas” .

In detail, the progress of the construction site reached a total of 87.57%. As of June 15, 1,646 days have passed since the start of the works (December 11, 2018), equal to 98 percent of the construction time established at 1,686 days. “The delivery of the work – guarantees the ASL – is scheduled and confirmed by the works management for 24 July 2023, even after the recent approval of the fourth variant appraisal, resulting from the need to remove and carry out a series of interventions for deriving from supervening legislative or regulatory provisions and aimed at improving the functionality of the work, moreover without increasing costs or implementation times”.

The structural works are 99% complete in the basement and ground floor and 100% in the first and second floors and in the roofing floor. The internal building works are 67% completed in the basement, 86% on the ground floor, 84% on the first floor, 85% on the second and 93% on the roofing floor. Electrical and mechanical systems are complete in the various levels in percentages ranging between a minimum of 79% and a maximum of 97%. (HANDLE).

