at 16 she shields her but is killed by her father (who posts the horror video)

The first to die was Massimo De Santis, a 50-year-old bartender, confronted in the entrance hall of the building. The killer, the neighbor, Taulant Malay, 45 years old, Albanian, believed he was having an affair with her wife and stabbed him in the throat and abdomen, killing him. Twenty blows to the chest, torso and head, delivered with a switchblade. Then Malaj ran up the stairs to hit his 39-year-old wife, Malay tefta, also Albanian. He opened the door to the house and started pounding on her. There Daughter A 16-year-old girl intervened to defend her mother and was brutally killed by the man who was supposed to look after and protect her for life: Gessica was massacred by her father who, combining horror with horror, took out his cell phone and started filming the corpses, threatening and insulting his wife. He told her he would not stop: he also wanted to kill their second child, a 5-year-old boy. Then, he posted the video of the murder on social media, which quickly went viral. Meanwhile, the woman, although wounded and in shock, managed to escape and call the police. And when the soldiers arrived they found Malaj wandering nearby: she was looking for the child. He is now in prison: he was arrested on charges of aggravated double homicide. It happened in the night between Saturday and Sunday in the suburbs of Torremaggiorein the province of Foggia. De Santis, manager of two successful bars, was the brother-in-law of Senator Gisella Naturale, of the 5 Star Movement.

THE BUILDING

Scenario of the double homicide is a small building in via Togliatti where there are the two houses, the one where Malaj’s family lived – who worked as a baker – and that of his wife’s alleged lover. In these hours the investigators are listening to various acquaintances and neighbors of the victims and the murderer: some friends of the couple claim that Malaj’s was just an obsession that had no foundation.

The country is shocked and incredulous. And in the high school attended by Gessica, the Fiani-Leccisotti state institute of upper secondary education in Torremaggiore, the teachers are trying to figure out how to help the girl’s classmates and friends to digest, understand and deal with a mourning that cannot be explained and which will hardly be forgotten. A bit like the smiles of that sixteen year old, the classmate, the friend of walks, the “best friend forever” definition that among young girls describes the friendship that hopefully lasts a lifetime. Gessica’s, however, was too short. Today her desk will remain empty: there won’t be her backpack, there won’t be the books and notebooks that accompanied her in this school year which will end in just over a month.

THE PRINCIPAL

“She was a very composed, polite and mild-mannered girl. She was a student who attended classes regularly, who never had problems with integration or profitability. She is a daughter of our community », says Carmine Collina, the head teacher. “We’ll rally around his classmates so they can deal with this unimaginable soul wound,” he continues. Gessica was enrolled in classical high school. «The teachers of Gessica remained in contact with their students throughout the day yesterday – continues Collina – they were close to them because they were and are shaken. They were the ones who collected the emotions of those who shared readings, teachings and little anxieties from questions and assignments in class with Gessica ». Lots of emotional and angry reactions. “It’s not fair,” wrote one of Gessica’s friends. “It shouldn’t have happened to you,” said another. “I’ll miss you,” sobbed a third friend. But the most repeated question was: «Why?». “There is no answer now. And if they are disturbed by an unjustifiable and incredible mourning, we must protect ourselves», adds Collina. Today at 9.45 all the classes will stop for a minute “to try to stem the sense of bewilderment that has gripped us”, concludes the head teacher.

