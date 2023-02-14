On Valentine’s Day, in the presence of the Ronald Foundation team, McDonald’s volunteers from all over Italy and health workers, the the art opera made within the Ronald McDonald Family Room Of Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation in Florence.

The new Family Room in Florence inaugurated a few days before Christmas last year (here the news) – which is located in the Careggi University Hospital of Florence – is dedicated to welcoming mothers with pregnancies at risk and mothers of children under treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Neonatology, structure of the Maternal and Infant Department of the Hospital.