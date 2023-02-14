On Valentine’s Day, in the presence of the Ronald Foundation team, McDonald’s volunteers from all over Italy and health workers, the the art opera made within the Ronald McDonald Family Room Of Ronald McDonald Children’s Foundation in Florence.
The new Family Room in Florence inaugurated a few days before Christmas last year (here the news) – which is located in the Careggi University Hospital of Florence – is dedicated to welcoming mothers with pregnancies at risk and mothers of children under treatment at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Neonatology, structure of the Maternal and Infant Department of the Hospital.
The Family Room is the second project in addition to the Casa Ronald already present in 2013 at the service of the Meyer hospital. Made byartist Domenico Fazzari, the work of art therapy is inspired by the Renaissance beauty of the city of Florence (in the opening image the detail of the wall and in the image the area in which it is positioned) and aims to promote the well-being of guests through glimpses of autumnal nature.
Art therapy is in fact a practice of relief that contributes to the purpose of the structure: offer a comfortable and well-being place for the families of hospitalized children and for mothers with pregnancies at riskwhere to find support and support in times of great difficulty.
Press office images