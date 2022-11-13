Six doctors with “honors” graduates in medicine and surgery in the period of the lock down and covid awarded today in common in memory and memory of Silvia Nanni whose life and professional activity have profoundly marked the local community. Davide Benedetti, Chiara Belardinelli, Chiara Valenti, Jacopo Canonichesi, Mattia Mariannelli and Anna Colangelo, are the “magnificent six” new doctors, aged between 26 and 28, graduates in Medicine and Surgery from any University recognized by the Italian State, strictly Altotiberini, as required by the competition announcement, “Medici Davvero”, conceived and created by the AMMI section (Associazione Mogli Medici Italiani) of Città di Castello in collaboration with the Order of Doctors of Perugia, with the patronage of the aforementioned Order and the Municipality of Città di Castello. This year, exceptionally, to get back on line after the covid, the winners were 6 of which 3 related to the calendar year 2020 and 3 related to the calendar year 2021. “A moment not only celebratory, but of content – explained the president of the AMMI tifernate section, Benedetta Bellini – and the choice of the “reference figure” for this type of recognition was immediately clear considering the emotional impact that the death of Silvia Nanni aroused in the city combined with a consideration consolidated over time of his human and professional skills. ” Silvia Nanni was a Tifernate doctor, “grown up” in the Florentine university, who died on 30 October 2018 at the age of 43 following a very serious illness that she faced with full clarity and extraordinary humanity in respect for herself, for her family, of her friends and colleagues who have accompanied and followed her over the years. Meek and tenacious person, perfectionist but always “growing”, she has made her passion for the study of medicine a reason for living in the ability to keep professional and private life together. She is an excellent student, a capable and scrupulous doctor, endowed with a great humanity that she generously and naturally put at the service of her patients, whom she has been able to “cure” in the most extensive and full of the term. She is aware of her own illness and has been able to be a doctor and patient, with the same intelligence and humanity. “Today recovering the appointments postponed due to Covid, the recognition went to young graduates in 2020 and 2021, that is, to students who finished their studies in the midst of the problems and limitations imposed by the various lockdowns, but achieving the new Qualifying degree foreseen by the cd. Cura Italia decree and then by law 27/2020 and therefore immediately entered into business in a period certainly not the easiest for the medical profession “, declared Graziano Conti, president of the Perugia Medical Association. “Farmacie Tifernati is proud to participate in this project because competence and meritocracy are two fundamental factors at the basis of a just and balanced society. Doctors are the first professionals who collaborate with pharmacists on the well-being of citizens, following public health as the sole objective ”, underlined the Sole Administrator of Farmacie Tifernati srl, Valkyrie Do ‘. Words of admiration for the young doctors awarded also in the speeches by the mayor, Luca Secondi and the councilor for Culture, Michela Botteghi: “an extraordinary, moving and participatory day. These prestigious awards reward the ability and extraordinary will of the six young doctors who, overcoming the difficulties also linked to Covid and lock down, have reached the first milestone of a professional and human life that will be full of satisfactions as for many other young people like them who I am the hope of the country. Every job is a vocation and that of the doctor is one of those for which one gives one’s life, and Silvia was certainly suited to be an excellent doctor both professionally and humanly ”The deputy mayor of Arezzo, Lucia Tanti, also participated in the award ceremony.