Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, 6 dead. Meloni: “Ready to hold a Council of Ministers immediately” – breaking latest news

The balance of bad weather in Emilia Romagna continues to worsen: six are dead and one is missing. Four thousand evacuees. There are 14 rivers flooded in the region between yesterday evening and the early hours of this morning. Widespread flooding in 24 municipalities. All rivers in the region flooded. In 50 thousand without electricity.

THE VICTIMS – In the entire province of Forlì the death toll rises to six: three from Forlì are joined by a man in Ronta di Cesena, his wife found on the beach in Zadina di Cesenatico and a man swept away by the landslide in Montiano in Cesenate. Three of the six victims are in the city of Forlì alone: ​​in addition to the elderly man who died yesterday evening in via Firenze near the banks of the Montone, the Carabinieri recovered two bodies in the morning, a man and a woman, in a house in via Padulli, in the Quarry district, who had been missing since yesterday evening. Their absence had been reported by some relatives.

13:27 – F1 has formalized the decision to cancel the Emilia Romagna GP, scheduled at Imola over the weekend, following the floods that hit the region. “The decision – announces F1 on its twitter profile – was taken for the safety of the fans and the teams. It is not right to cause further pressure on the local authorities and on the forces involved in the emergency”.

12:33 – “There are 50,000 users left without electricity: 270 Enel units are working to restore the service which remains linked to weather conditions, because no action is taken in the cabins if there is water, as unfortunately continues to be the case. instead 100,000 mobile users without service and 10,000 fixed users. In Emilia Romagna, regional rail traffic is completely blocked, while traffic on national routes and high-speed lines continue to operate”. Thus the Minister of Civil Protection, Nello Musumeci.

11:46 – Salvini “deems it appropriate to postpone the Imola Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend, in light of the bad weather emergency that is scourging Emilia-Romagna”, MIT sources know. “Let’s dedicate ourselves to relief efforts”, underlines Salvini.

11:34 – “The government is there, alongside the affected populations and local institutions”: thus Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, from Alaska, where she made a direct stopover at the G7 in Japan, spoke by videoconference to one point of the Operations Committee of the Civil Protection, and gave the immediate availability to convene a Council of Ministers to approve, if necessary, further emergency measures.

10:26 – Following the breaking of the Idice and the great pressure to which it was subjected, the Motta bridge, which connects the Motta-Budrio with San Martino in Argine, in the Bolognese area, gave way.

14 rivers flooded, over 5 thousand evacuated

09:01 – “Everything that needed to be done has been done, 6 regional mobile columns are present in Emilia Romagna, about 5,000 people are evacuated, some for prevention, others for forced evacuation, others voluntarily. But there could also be more. We are ready to intervene as a government We have already approved 10 million for the first expenses and the first emergencies. Then a careful reconnaissance must be made on the embankments to be reconstructed and the hydraulic system to be modified”. So on Radio 24 the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci.

'A neighbor of mine alone at home with four crying children'

08:12 – Autostrade, through Isoradio, has appealed not to pass on the A14 in the Romagna section. The motorway remains open for emergency vehicles but the request is not to transit except in emergencies; in Faenza the water entered the lanes of the motorway.

7:57 – “The road system is complex: it is advisable to avoid some arterial roads and movements from the south are not recommended. There is an interruption of regional railway services and the entire Adriatic section is diverted to the Tyrrhenian Sea; the invitation is to adopt measures of maximum caution, the emergency is by no means over, the rescue operations can be complex and put the rescuers at risk”. So the deputy head of the Civil Protection Department Titti Postiglione.

Another 12 hours of heavy rainfall, then the truce: the grip of bad weather that has severely hit the Upper Adriatic, Romagna in primis, and the lower Tyrrhenian Sea, will only ease in a few hours, after more rains.

7:49 – “The affected area is enormous: we are facing both floods and landslides. In some cases we have had difficulty moving people who did not want to leave their homes”. So Titti Postiglione, deputy head of the Civil Protection Department.

07:42 – At least 4 people are missing in the province of Forlì-Cesena, around 600 firefighters are involved. One person is said to be missing in Cesena and three in Forlì.

07:27 – In Bologna the “road system is compromised in many areas of the metropolitan city. We invite the population to make only truly urgent journeys”.

07:22 – A man in his 70s died in Ronta di Cesena. His wife is missing. It is a couple of agricultural entrepreneurs.

"The Savio is returning to full flood, we hope that the flood is not like yesterday's and that it stops earlier but we cannot rule it out because in the upper valley, in Bagno di Romagna, it has been raining heavily for a few hours".

01:00 – The man who was missing in Forlì was found lifeless. He probably drowned in the ground floor of a house in the countryside. His wife was rescued by rescuers.

00:49 – It is a night of fear and relief in Faenza (Ravenna), one of the cities most affected by the flood after the flooding of the Lamone. In the city, people climbed onto the roofs.

05:56 – During the night the rivers continued to overflow their banks and the water invades various areas of Romagna. Flooding also in Castel Bolognese, with the Senio in the village.