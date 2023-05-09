Beach volleyball tournament in aid of PHARMACIES WITHOUT BORDERS eV

Berlin – The Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania regional group of pharmacists without borders Germany eV (AoG) is organizing a leisure beach volleyball tournament on July 1, 2023 for the benefit of the non-profit association in Greifswald and cordially invites all supporters, interested parties and sports enthusiasts to attend.

Summer, sun, sand and beach volleyball is the plan of the AoG regional group MV.

We want to organize a quattro beach volleyball tournament (4 people per team, of which at least 2 are women) on Saturday, July 1, 2023 in the Greifswald-Eldena lido and would be happy if you were there. Individual players are also welcome and will be accommodated by us in a team. Game starts at 9:00 a.m.

In the evening there will be a party with an award ceremony near the lido.

To register, please send us an email with your team name to: [email protected]. The registration becomes binding when you transfer us the entry fee of 40 € for your team. You will receive the account details after registration.

We use your entry fee to organize the tournament and the party. All other income goes as a donation to the organization Pharmacists without Borders Germany eV, which works worldwide for the health of people. Any further support for the work of the association from your side is therefore very welcome.

All information, news and answers to all questions are available at the email address [email protected]

PHARMACISTS WITHOUT LIMITS – HELPING WITHOUT LIMITS

Pharmacists Without Borders Germany eV (AoG) is a non-profit organization based in Munich. Since it was founded in 2000, Pharmacists Without Borders has been committed to a sustainable improvement in the health structures of people in developing countries. AoG provides fast and flexible pharmaceutical emergency aid after disasters and supports local and international partners in long-term projects with the procurement of vital medicines and pharmaceutical know-how.

With over 2,300 members, the association is involved in four national projects in Berlin, Mainz, Frankfurt am Main and Munich. The fifteen, Germany-wide regional groups organize information events, charity events and lectures several times a year. Pharmacists without borders also trains pharmaceutical specialists in the respective project countries and conducts training courses for emergency personnel in Germany to prepare German pharmacists, PTA and pharmacy students for voluntary work.