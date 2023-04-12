BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (“BioVaxys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dasha Enenko has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) A Chartered Professional Accountant, she has over 12 years of accounting experience for private, public and not-for-profit companies in a variety of industries including e-commerce, technology, manufacturing, food and beverage and real estate Preparing and preparing interim and annual financial statements for public companies, working with auditors to ensure successful completion of audit and audit engagements, and assisting clients in preparing prospectuses Dasha is CFO of Nextgen Food Robotics Corp.

Craig Loverock, BioVaxys’ outgoing CFO, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of BioVaxys. As finance professional, Craig will chair the audit committee and other relevant committees of the board. BioVaxys thanks Craig for his excellent work as CFO during his tenure. CraigCraig fills the vacancy created by David Wang’s resignation from the company’s board of directors. David is returning to his residence in China and will not be able to find sufficient time to serve as a director of the company. David has been appointed as an advisor to BioVaxys to support the company’s business development in China, including identifying potential licensing, divestment, merger and acquisition opportunities with Chinese pharmaceutical companies.

James Passin, CEO of BioVaxys stated, “We are pleased to bring Dasha Enenko on board as CFO as we continue to work to further develop our product portfolio. We thank Craig for his excellent work as CFO during his tenure and welcome him to the Board. We look forward to continuing to work with former director David Wang on opportunities in China.”

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. ( www.biovaxys.com) based in Vancouver is a clinical-stage biotechnology company registered in British Columbia developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms and immunodiagnostics. The Company is developing vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1 and a pan-Sarbecovirus vaccine based on its haptenized viral protein technology and is planning a clinical trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine combined with anti-PD1 and anti-PDL1 checkpoint inhibitors to be initially developed for stage III/stage IV ovarian cancer. Also in development is CoviDTH®, a diagnostic to assess the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents and multiple US and international patent applications related to its cancer vaccines, antiviral vaccines and diagnostic technologies. BioVaxys common stock is listed on the CSE under the ticker symbol “BIOV” and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 5LB) and the United States (OTCQB: BVAXF).

